ExxonMobil's Singapore retail fuel stations to be acquired by Indonesia-based Chandra Asri

SINGAPORE: ExxonMobil's network of Esso-branded retail fuel stations in Singapore will be acquired by Indonesia-based petrochemical producer Chandra Asri Pacific.

The company announced this on Friday (Oct 24), without disclosing the value of the deal.

Chandra Asri will acquire nearly 60 fuel stations in Singapore and associated supply agreements.

It said it will continue to operate the service stations under the Esso brand, purchase fuel from ExxonMobil, as well as maintain all existing customer loyalty points and cards.

"This strategic acquisition aligns with the company's long-term growth strategy, which focuses on developing integrated energy infrastructure for the energy and mobility solutions market in Singapore and Southeast Asia," Chandra Asri said in a media release on Friday.

According to ExxonMobil Asia Pacific's chairman and managing director Geraldine Chin, it expects business as usual during the transition period.

"The decision to move to a branded wholesale model aligns with how we market fuels around the world and reflects our ongoing efforts to strengthen our business portfolio," Ms Chin said.

"We anticipate business as usual during the transition period and will work with Chandra Asri to provide a smooth experience for our customers, including continued recognition of loyalty programme benefits."

Ms Chin added that the sale does not impact ExxonMobil’s integrated manufacturing site in Singapore, which continues to provide fuels to commercial customers in the region and globally.

The announcement confirms a Reuters report in April that the company was in talks with ExxonMobil to buy the assets as the US energy firm was seeking to exit Singapore's retail fuel market.