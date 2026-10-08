Contingency plans in place for Singapore F1 amid haze: STB
The plans set out measures for different air quality levels, such as making medical assistance and N95 masks available at the Marina Bay Street Circuit if required.
SINGAPORE: Contingency plans setting out measures for different air quality levels are in place for this weekend's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Thursday (Oct 8) in response to queries from CNA.
The plans cover various 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) and 1-hour PM2.5 levels, STB said.
Measures include keeping people at the Marina Bay Street Circuit informed of the latest haze developments and making medical assistance and N95 masks available on-site if required.
STB said that various government agencies are working closely with the race's promoter, Singapore GP (SGP), to safeguard the health and safety of those involved while ensuring the smooth delivery of the race and its entertainment programme.
"In the event that haze causes visibility, public health or operational issues, the relevant agencies will work closely with SGP to assess the situation before making any collective decisions regarding the event," said the agency.
The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), motorsport's governing body, said earlier on Thursday that there could be "some restrictions" on outdoor activities at the Grand Prix, such as entertainment, if the haze worsens, but that the race itself was not expected to be affected.
STB said it is monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with the inter-agency Haze Task Force, led by the National Environment Agency (NEA).
"Action plans are in place based on the intensity of the haze," it said.
Tourism industry partners have been advised to monitor daily updates on the haze outlook and advisories through the NEA's website or the myENV app, as well as to implement precautionary measures in line with NEA's advice.
Haze also affected previous editions of the Singapore Grand Prix.
In 2019, when haze was in the "unhealthy" range during the race weekend, organisers placed first aid posts on standby to handle possible haze-related conditions.
N95 masks were made available to vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with chronic heart or lung conditions.
The race weekend went ahead and drew 268,000 spectators over three days, then the second-highest attendance in the event's history.
Haze also threatened the Singapore Grand Prix in 2015.
Organisers placed all 24 medical and first aid posts on standby for possible haze-related conditions and made N95 masks available to spectators at cost price.
PSI readings and health advisories were displayed on the Singapore Grand Prix website and mobile app, as well as on screens between races and through the circuit's radio system.
The racing and entertainment programme also went ahead as scheduled.
The 24-hour PSI remained in the "unhealthy" range across Singapore on Thursday.
NEA said moderate to dense smoke plumes from southern Sumatra had been observed drifting towards Singapore, while smoke haze was also observed from hotspots in Kalimantan.
With southeasterly to southerly winds prevailing, smoke haze from these areas could continue to drift towards Singapore, the agency said.