F1 Singapore Grand Prix's 2023 attendance expected to dip 17% after grandstand closure
Organisers expect about 250,000 spectators, down from the record high of 302,000 in 2022.
SINGAPORE: Attendance at the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is expected to dip by 17 per cent due to the closure of the Bay Grandstand as part of efforts to redevelop The Float @ Marina Bay, organisers said on Tuesday (Aug 29).
This means the night race from Sep 15 to Sep 17 will attract approximately 250,000 spectators - also the average attendance since it began in 2008 - and down from the record high of 302,000 last year.
"We were always aware that we will not be able to completely replace the inventory, especially given the limitations of a street circuit," said Singapore GP executive director Adam Firth, adding that organisers had been actively identifying potential sites for new viewing opportunities.
"Fortunately, we were able to overcome the challenges and recoup 10,000 tickets with several exciting new options for our fans."
With weeks left to the Marina Bay Street Circuit event, race organisers said preparations were on schedule.
Demand for tickets "continues to be very strong", with 16 out of 23 categories currently sold out and "limited availability" for five of the remaining categories.
Organisers said "nearly all" hospitality packages have been taken up, with only a limited number of seats remaining at the Vista Suite and Pit Entry Lounge hospitality suites.
As early as April, hotels near the Marina Bay circuit were already getting bookings in preparation, with some gearing up for full houses over the race weekend.
In January 2022, Singapore renewed for the fourth time its hosting rights to the F1 race, extending the contract by another seven years - its longest yet. Factors like post-pandemic travel recovery were taken into account.
Singapore GP chairman Ong Beng Seng has also been embroiled in an anti-corruption probe involving the country's transport minister, though the race promoter said last month that the investigation would not hold up its planning and preparations for the yearly event.