F1 Singapore Grand Prix's 2023 attendance expected to dip 17% after grandstand closure

SINGAPORE: Attendance at the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is expected to dip by 17 per cent due to the closure of the Bay Grandstand as part of efforts to redevelop The Float @ Marina Bay, organisers said on Tuesday (Aug 29).

This means the night race from Sep 15 to Sep 17 will attract approximately 250,000 spectators - also the average attendance since it began in 2008 - and down from the record high of 302,000 last year.

"We were always aware that we will not be able to completely replace the inventory, especially given the limitations of a street circuit," said Singapore GP executive director Adam Firth, adding that organisers had been actively identifying potential sites for new viewing opportunities.

"Fortunately, we were able to overcome the challenges and recoup 10,000 tickets with several exciting new options for our fans."