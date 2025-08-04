Suspected fake Eu Yan Sang health supplements sold online; TCM firm files police report
Eu Yan Sang said it had received five reports of the suspected counterfeit sales of its health supplements, adding that these products could pose serious health risks.
SINGAPORE: Traditional Chinese medicine firm Eu Yan Sang has urged customers to buy its products only through authorised channels after it found suspected counterfeit health supplements under its brand being sold online.
It said the "isolated incidents" involved reports of purchases made from suspicious websites and misleading social media advertisements that falsely use its "branding, product images, and promotional content to deceive consumers".
Eu Yan Sang, in a media release on Monday (Aug 4), said that the three affected products reported are: Vitality Plus, Prostate Guard and Spot Whitening capsules.
So far, it has received five separate customer reports across different retail locations, involving purchases and advertisements on suspicious websites and social media advertisements misusing the company's branding.
Eu Yan Sang has since warned consumers of the practice by publishing alerts on its website, in stores and on social media platforms.
Both the police and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) have been formally alerted, it said.
Eu Yan Sang also said it is working with social media platforms Meta and TikTok to remove fraudulent listings and content.
The firm also said customers are advised not to consume any questionable products, adding that they may take such items to any Eu Yan Sang stores for verification. Affected customers can also call or email the firm on this issue.
Eu Yan Sang said investigations are ongoing, "with continued collaboration with relevant stakeholders to eliminate counterfeit listings".
It added that consuming counterfeit health products may pose serious health risks.
"Eu Yan Sang strongly urges consumers to purchase only through official and authorised channels."
CNA has contacted the police, HSA, Meta and TikTok for more information.