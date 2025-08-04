Suspected fake Eu Yan Sang health supplements sold online; TCM firm files police report

SINGAPORE: Traditional Chinese medicine firm Eu Yan Sang has urged customers to buy its products only through authorised channels after it found suspected counterfeit health supplements under its brand being sold online.

It said the "isolated incidents" involved reports of purchases made from suspicious websites and misleading social media advertisements that falsely use its "branding, product images, and promotional content to deceive consumers".

Eu Yan Sang, in a media release on Monday (Aug 4), said that the three affected products reported are: Vitality Plus, Prostate Guard and Spot Whitening capsules.

So far, it has received five separate customer reports across different retail locations, involving purchases and advertisements on suspicious websites and social media advertisements misusing the company's branding.

Eu Yan Sang has since warned consumers of the practice by publishing alerts on its website, in stores and on social media platforms.

Both the police and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) have been formally alerted, it said.

Eu Yan Sang also said it is working with social media platforms Meta and TikTok to remove fraudulent listings and content.