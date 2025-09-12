False ceiling collapses at Liat Towers; 3 people taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: Three people were taken to hospital after a ceiling collapsed at Liat Towers in Orchard Road on Friday (Sep 12).



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at around 4pm. Two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital and one person to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.



When CNA arrived at the scene at about 6pm, an area outside the Liat Towers Starbucks outlet near street level was cordoned off. A false ceiling under the outdoor steps was completely dislodged and was lying on the ground. About five police officers were at the scene at this time.

Eyewitnesses CNA spoke to said that the collapse occurred sometime between 3.40pm and 4pm.

Ms Czandrya Cheong was seated by a window at a cafe in the building with friends when she heard "a really loud thud" and looked outside to see shattered glass everywhere.”

"We all came out and we saw the ceiling half-fallen. So we all went out to help hold the ceiling up so the people underneath could crawl out," she said.

Another eyewitness said that the collapse happened "at one shot" and estimated that around six students and a few adults were stuck beneath the collapsed ceiling.

Mr Denzel Tear, who had been studying at the Starbucks when the incident occurred, said that he saw two people with injuries: a girl with a cut on her nose and a pregnant woman. An ambulance was called as the pregnant woman was "quite badly injured", he said.

Ms Cheong said that the pregnant woman dodged the collapse and fell to the ground in the process.

An ambulance arrived within 10 to 15 minutes, Mr Tear said, adding that firefighters and police officers were also at the scene within minutes of the collapse.

Additional reporting by Claudia Lim.