Courts to extend 'therapeutic justice' approach from family dispute cases to young offenders: Chief Justice

SINGAPORE: The courts will adopt a “problem-solving, interest-based approach” for cases involving children and young persons with an aim to heal and rehabilitate, similar to the therapeutic approach that is used for divorce proceedings, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said on Wednesday (Jul 23).

He was speaking to other judges and guests at the official opening of the Family Justice Courts building – known as the “Octagon”, which is at the former site of the State Courts on Havelock Square.

The newly refurbished Family Justice Courts building began operations in 1975 as the Subordinate Courts, and the iconic octagonal structure was gazetted as a conserved building in 2013, before being renamed as the State Courts in 2014. In 2019, it heard its final case.

Also present at the opening ceremony were President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli and Minister for Law Edwin Tong.

The therapeutic justice approach, previously adopted as an “overarching philosophy” to legal proceedings by the Family Justice Courts in 2020, seeks to address the parties’ underlying issues holistically under the care of specialist family judges and allied professionals, said Chief Justice Menon.

This can serve to restore their relationships to “a state that enables them to continue to address those persistent ties”, he said.

While the focus has been on matrimonial proceedings such as divorce, Chief Justice Menon said the courts "will now direct our attention to another crucial group of court users – children and young persons".

“There is still more that can be done," he said. "We are confident that therapeutic justice principles can be a source of inspiration to bolster our proceedings in the Youth Courts.”