Motorcyclist killed in accident along KJE; lorry driver arrested for careless driving

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident along the Kranji Expressway (KJE) on Wednesday (Oct 23) morning.

In response to CNA’s queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry, a trailer and a motorcycle along the KJE towards the Pan Island Expressway at about 7am on Wednesday.

The crash happened before the Senja Road exit along the KJE, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a separate statement.

“A 52-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic,” the police said.

The lorry driver, 24, was arrested for careless driving causing death.

In a video of the accident, a motorcyclist in red is seen driving between a white lorry and a blue trailer.

As the lorry attempts to change lanes, it hits the motorcyclist, causing him to crash into the trailer which then runs him over.

Police investigations are ongoing.