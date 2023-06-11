Logo
Singapore

Teenager dies after fire breaks out at Yishun flat
Singapore

Teenager dies after fire breaks out at Yishun flat

Teenager dies after fire breaks out at Yishun flat

An SCDF fire truck at Block 783 Yishun Ring Road on Jun 10, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

11 Jun 2023 02:15PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2023 03:07PM)
SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old has died after a fire broke out in a 12th-floor unit at Block 783 Yishun Ring Road on Saturday (Jun 10).

In response to CNA's queries, a police spokesman said on Sunday that the teenager was unconscious as he was transported to the hospital and subsequently died from his injuries. 

The police added they were alerted to the fire at about 8.50pm on Saturday and investigations are ongoing.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the fire was raging inside a unit on the 12th floor when officers arrived on the scene. 

"The fire involved contents of a bedroom and was extinguished by SCDF with a water jet," it added.

"During the firefighting operation, SCDF found an unconscious person in the unit. The person was carried out of the unit by firefighters and brought to the ground floor."

The boy was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while around 50 people from surrounding units were evacuated by SCDF and the police as a precautionary measure.

SCDF is also investigating the cause of the fire.

Source: CNA/sn

