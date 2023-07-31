About 30 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Geylang shophouse

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a shophouse in Geylang on Monday morning (Jul 31), prompting the evacuation of about 30 people from neighbouring units.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire at 61 Geylang Lorong 27 at about 7.30am.

The fire, which was on the third floor, had burnt through the roof and was spreading to the adjacent unit, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

Twelve emergency vehicles and about 50 firefighters were deployed.

"At the height of the firefighting operation, four water jets were used to bring the fire under control," said SCDF, adding that the blaze was put out within an hour.

There were no reported injuries.