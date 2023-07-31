Logo
Singapore

About 30 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Geylang shophouse
Singapore

About 30 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Geylang shophouse

About 30 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Geylang shophouse

SCDF firefighters at the scene of a fire at Geylang Lorong 27 on Jul 31, 2023. (Photos: Facebook/SCDF)

31 Jul 2023 10:53AM
SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a shophouse in Geylang on Monday morning (Jul 31), prompting the evacuation of about 30 people from neighbouring units.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire at 61 Geylang Lorong 27 at about 7.30am.

The fire, which was on the third floor, had burnt through the roof and was spreading to the adjacent unit, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

Twelve emergency vehicles and about 50 firefighters were deployed.

"At the height of the firefighting operation, four water jets were used to bring the fire under control," said SCDF, adding that the blaze was put out within an hour.

There were no reported injuries.

An aerial view of the shophouse units affected by a fire at Geylang Lorong 27 on Jul 31, 2023. (Photos: Facebook/SCDF)
SCDF vehicles at the scene of a fire at Geylang Lorong 27 on Jul 31, 2023. (Photos: Facebook/SCDF)

A video posted on Reddit showed flames and thick smoke rising from the rooftop of a shophouse. People were seen gathering on the pavement across the road.

SCDF said at about 9.30am that damping down operations were ongoing.

The process involves wetting burnt surfaces immediately after a blaze is put out, to prevent a fire from potentially rekindling from the hot burnt surfaces.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: CNA/fh(gs)

