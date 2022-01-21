Company charged with manufacturing more than 430,000 surgical masks in Singapore without licence

SINGAPORE: A company has been charged with manufacturing more than 430,000 three-ply surgical masks in Singapore without the required licence.

First N-Lab, a wholesaler with its premises in 31 Woodlands Close, was handed one charge under the Health Products Act on Thursday (Jan 21).

It is accused of manufacturing at least 431,480 three-ply surgical masks labelled "N-Lab" between October 2020 and April 2021 when it did not have a manufacturer's licence.

Under the Health Products Act, no person can manufacture any health product unless they hold a valid manufacturer's licence and the manufacturing is carried out in accordance with the conditions of the licence.

According to N-Lab's websites, the company manufactures "medical grade surgical masks" that are 100 per cent made in Singapore.

The tagline on its Facebook page is: "Made in Singapore, Made for Singaporean".

The company intends to plead guilty and is set to do so in February.

A person who manufactures a health product without a manufacturer's licence can be jailed up to two years, fined up to S$50,000, or both.

If the offender is a corporation, the maximum fine can be doubled.