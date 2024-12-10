Training provider FirstCom Academy offered money for new learners, vouchers for Google reviews

SINGAPORE: Training providers should not offer incentives for people to refer others to sign up for courses, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) said after FirstCom Academy was suspended for three months because of its marketing practices.

This is against SSG’s terms for training providers, the authority said in response to CNA’s queries.

A former FirstCom employee who worked with trainers told CNA that these incentives included shopping vouchers, free food and gifts.

One trainer who used to teach courses at FirstCom Academy showed CNA an email from 2022 about the company's referral programme. It offered trainers 20 per cent of the full course fee for every new learner that they referred.

FirstCom Academy has been under investigation since early this year after SSG received public feedback.

It was announced on Nov 27 that the training provider would be suspended from January to March 2025 over concerns relating to the use of a referral programme for marketing.

Besides incentives for referrals, the academy also offered vouchers for Google reviews.

The former employee and the ex-trainer showed CNA slides asking course trainees to do reviews in exchange for shopping vouchers.

In response to CNA's queries, SSG said on Monday (Dec 2) that such practice is unprofessional.

“We strongly discourage incentives in exchange for favourable reviews on platforms such as Google, as it runs against professional conduct,” it told CNA.

“SSG continues to review and sharpen our marketing guidelines, so that providers publicise their offerings clearly without misleading learners.”

As of Dec 9, FirstCom Academy has close to 50,000 reviews, with a 4.9-star rating. The company features its Google rating on its website, describing itself as the “most publicly-reviewed training academy in Singapore”.

On its profile page on the Skillsfuture website, the company says it has a “proven track record of ensuring that our learners remain competitive in the current job market”.

It cites its high Google rating from tens of thousands of learners as the reason for this.

When contacted by CNA, FirstCom Academy declined to comment.