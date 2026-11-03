About a third of Singaporean singles likely to use GovTech dating platform FirstDate if eligible: Survey

SINGAPORE: About one in three Singaporean singles would be likely to use FirstDate, a government-backed dating platform, if eligible, according to a survey conducted by global research data and analytics group YouGov.

Data from YouGov Singapore's Consumer Sentiment Tracker released on Tuesday (Nov 3) showed that younger Singaporean singles were more open to using the platform, with nearly half – 49 per cent – of single Gen Z respondents saying they would be likely to use it if eligible, compared with 28 per cent of millennials.

The figure was 23 per cent for Gen X respondents and 8 per cent for baby boomers. Across all single respondents, 31 per cent said they would be likely to use the platform, while 39 per cent said they would be unlikely to do so.