Malaysia, Paraguay join trade and investment coalition co-founded by Singapore

SINGAPORE: Malaysia and Paraguay have joined a trade bloc of "like-minded" World Trade Organization (WTO) members to advance efforts to strengthen the rules-based multilateral trading system, the coalition announced on Tuesday (Nov 18).

Welcoming the two new members at the inaugural Future of Investment and Trade (FIT) Partnership ministerial meeting held at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said a predictable, open and stable system is critical for the growth and development of small- and medium-sized, trade dependent economies.

Singapore is one of the original members of the FIT Partnership, which was first launched on Sep 16 to champion a forward-looking trade agenda at a time when the global rules-based multilateral trading system is under strain.

Singapore, New Zealand, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates are the group's co-convenors, while the other original members are Brunei, Costa Rica, Chile, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Morocco, Norway, Panama, Rwanda and Uruguay.