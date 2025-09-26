Five fines issued since cycling ban on pedestrian-only paths in July
Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng says that enforcement officers will "do their best" to ensure a consistent approach to penalties.
SINGAPORE: About five fines have been issued to cyclists who rode on pedestrian-only paths since enforcement measures took effect on Jul 1, Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng said in parliament on Friday (Sep 26).
Under the rule enforced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), cyclists or riders who ride on designated pedestrian-only paths can be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,550), jailed for up to three months, or both.
Mr Baey, who is also the Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, was responding to Dr Charlene Chen’s (PAP-Tampines) question on how the authorities evaluate the effectiveness of enforcement.
Mr Baey said that officers conduct regular patrols and more checks at hotspots identified through public feedback. Errant riders first receive warnings before fines are imposed.
He added that enforcement officers will “do their best” to ensure penalties are applied consistently. Temporary movements onto pedestrian-only paths, such as overtaking a slow-moving cyclist, will not be treated as an offence if done safely.
“But when it is obvious that the cyclist or rider is blatantly riding on POPs (pedestrian-only pathways), without safe regard for other users, over extended distances, then that definitely would be an offence.”
Clear logos and signage have been used to guide both cyclists and pedestrians. The Land Transport Authority has also installed convex mirrors at blind spots, improved lighting and trimmed overgrown hedges that narrow the paths.
In response to Dr Chen’s supplementary question on what recourse is available to pedestrians injured by cyclists or riders, Mr Baey said cyclists or riders should stop to assist pedestrians if accidents occur.
Riders on work-related duties, such as carrying out deliveries, are required to have third-party liability insurance that covers claims for injuries.
The authorities will continue to focus on education rather than bicycle licensing, which Mr Baey said would be an “administrative hassle”.
Education programmes are run in schools and community groups, alongside engagement with delivery platforms. Feedback is also gathered to improve cycling infrastructure.
“We continue to do that, about how better to design our paths, our cycling infrastructure,” he said.