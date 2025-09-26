Five fines issued since cycling ban on pedestrian-only paths in July

SINGAPORE: About five fines have been issued to cyclists who rode on pedestrian-only paths since enforcement measures took effect on Jul 1, Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng said in parliament on Friday (Sep 26).

Under the rule enforced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), cyclists or riders who ride on designated pedestrian-only paths can be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,550), jailed for up to three months, or both.

Mr Baey, who is also the Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, was responding to Dr Charlene Chen’s (PAP-Tampines) question on how the authorities evaluate the effectiveness of enforcement.

Mr Baey said that officers conduct regular patrols and more checks at hotspots identified through public feedback. Errant riders first receive warnings before fines are imposed.

He added that enforcement officers will “do their best” to ensure penalties are applied consistently. Temporary movements onto pedestrian-only paths, such as overtaking a slow-moving cyclist, will not be treated as an offence if done safely.

“But when it is obvious that the cyclist or rider is blatantly riding on POPs (pedestrian-only pathways), without safe regard for other users, over extended distances, then that definitely would be an offence.”