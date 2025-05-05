Five people to be charged over the running of brothels

SINGAPORE: Five people - four men and one woman - will be charged on Tuesday (May 6) over the running of brothels.

They will also be charged for their alleged involvement in other offences such as cheating and providing unlicensed payment services.

Officers from the Specialised Crime Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department had on Oct 21, 2024 conducted simultaneous raids at Airport Boulevard, Geylang Road, Dover Road, Jurong West Street 64, Minbu Road, Upper Serangoon Road and Upper Thomson Road areas.

During the operation, 17 people were arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related and illegal drug activities - among various offences.

The police on Monday said that follow-up investigations led to the arrest of two other men and a woman aged between 45 and 61 - bringing the total number of people arrested to 20.

Cash exceeding S$6,100 (US$4,700), mobile phones, vice-related items, controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized during the operation.

Five people - aged between 36 and 61 - will be charged:

A 40-year-old man who allegedly managed brothels, harboured vice workers, used remote communication services to offer the sexual services of vice workers, and lived off the vice workers’ earnings.

A 36-year-old man who allegedly instigated others to cheat and rent premises which would be misused as brothels, and allowed a bank account that did not belong to him to be used to receive prostitution payments.

Two men aged 44 and 61, and a 56-year-old woman, who were allegedly the occupiers of the premises, allowed them to be used as brothels.

Additionally, two men and a woman aged between 33 and 39 were charged under the Women's Charter for allegedly facilitating the operation of an online vice syndicate.

A 40-year-old woman received a warning from the police for using remote communication services to offer the sexual services of vice workers. Another 50-year-old man was investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau for drug-related offences.

Investigations against the remaining 10 suspects are ongoing, said the police.

Under the Women's Charter, a person convicted of managing a brothel may face a fine of not more than S$100,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both,

For bringing a girl or woman into Singapore for the purpose of prostitution, a person may face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine of up to S$100,000.

Jail terms of up to seven years and a fine of up to S$100,000 may also be imposed if a person knowingly solicits, receives, or agrees to receive any gratification as an inducement or reward for providing any service which aids the prostitution of another person.

Any person in or outside the country who uses a remote communication service with a Singapore link that offers or facilitates the provision of sexual services in Singapore in return for payment may be liable to a fine of up to S$100,000, or a jail term not exceeding five years, or both.

If convicted of cheating, a person may face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. For providing payment services illegally, the person may face a fine of up to S$125,000, a jail term of up to three years or both.