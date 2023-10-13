Flash Coffee shuts all 11 Singapore outlets, denies reports that employees are 'on strike'
"Contrary to reports, our staff in Singapore are not on 'strike'," Flash Coffee said as it confirmed that it has shut Singapore operations.
SINGAPORE: Flash Coffee has shut its Singapore operations to focus on other markets, the company told CNA on Friday (Oct 13) in response to queries about its business here.
The Singapore-based coffee chain had 11 outlets in Singapore, including one at Jurong Point where a sign on Thursday said employees were "on strike" over late salary payouts.
"Contrary to reports, our staff in Singapore are not on 'strike’," the company said.
"We ceased operations at our 11 stores and consequently, our baristas are not required to report to work."
Flash Coffee said that to build a profitable and sustainable business, it decided to "further consolidate our future efforts and to double down on our most promising markets".
"To facilitate this renewed focus, we ceased operations in Singapore yesterday, comprising 11 stores out of our (around) 200 global stores," it added.
A search on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) portal showed that the company's status was “in liquidation - creditors’ voluntary winding up”.
Launched in 2020, Flash Coffee, with its iconic yellow storefront, also operates in Asian markets such as Indonesia, Thailand and Hong Kong.
In 2021, it had almost 30 outlets in Singapore.
Flash Coffee said it is "proactively assisting" affected team members.
"Most of our Singapore head office staff have been offered roles in other markets or with our regional team. Additionally, we are actively trying to connect our baristas with opportunities in other coffee chains," it added.
CNA has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for comment.
ONLINE POSTS ABOUT EMPLOYEES "ON STRIKE"
News of closures emerged on Thursday when a TikTok video and photos posted on Google Maps showed a sign at Jurong Point that said: "In light of several late salary payouts, this outlet will be closed indefinitely.
"Your Flash baristas islandwide deserve a conducive work environment. We thank you for these memories. Till next time, goodbye."
The TikTok video has been viewed nearly 300,000 times and liked over 9,000 times.
Regular customer Christopher Lim, who used to buy coffee from the Jurong Point outlet twice a week, said he spotted the sign on Thursday and posted it on Google Maps. The sign was no longer there when CNA visited the outlet on Friday afternoon.
Mr Lim, a 29-year-old artificial intelligence engineer, said he first noticed that the outlet was closed on Wednesday but did not think much about it.
"When I suspected something was up, I checked their app, and it showed no available outlets to order from, which is odd because usually, they will list all outlets, even if they're outside operating hours," he said.
At Keppel Bay Tower, an office worker who gave his name only as Mr Soh said the outlet is usually open at lunchtime and he was surprised to see it closed on Friday.
Ms Zee, a barista at Dimbulah Coffee in the same building, said the Flash Coffee outlet has been closed since 9am on Wednesday, when an employee shut the store and left with her personal belongings. Ms Zee said the outlet usually closes at around 4.30pm.
Meanwhile, posts on Flash Coffee Singapore's Instagram page have disappeared. The brand last posted on its Singapore Facebook page in March. Flash Coffee's Thailand, Hong Kong and Indonesia Instagram pages are still active.
Flash Coffee reportedly laid off employees across different markets, including Singapore, in November last year.
In May this year, the company announced that it had raised US$50 million (S$68 million) in a financing round led by White Star Capital.
At the time, it said the new funds would be used to reach group-level profitability.
"This includes sustainably growing its footprint across the Asia Pacific region to serve high-quality specialty coffee to customers in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong and South Korea, doubling down on technology and product innovation and further developing the sales performance of existing stores," it said then.
But earlier this month, DealStreetAsia reported that Flash Coffee was downsizing its operations.
Flash Coffee's spokesperson said most of its markets have "tremendous traction on top of a healthy foundation".
"We remain firm in our mission to serve up high-quality coffee across Asia and likely some additional markets in the medium term, and stay committed to scaling our business sustainably in the long term," the company said.