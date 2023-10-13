Flash Coffee shuts all 11 Singapore outlets, denies reports that employees are 'on strike'

SINGAPORE: Flash Coffee has shut its Singapore operations to focus on other markets, the company told CNA on Friday (Oct 13) in response to queries about its business here.

The Singapore-based coffee chain had 11 outlets in Singapore, including one at Jurong Point where a sign on Thursday said employees were "on strike" over late salary payouts.

"Contrary to reports, our staff in Singapore are not on 'strike’," the company said.

"We ceased operations at our 11 stores and consequently, our baristas are not required to report to work."

Flash Coffee said that to build a profitable and sustainable business, it decided to "further consolidate our future efforts and to double down on our most promising markets".

"To facilitate this renewed focus, we ceased operations in Singapore yesterday, comprising 11 stores out of our (around) 200 global stores," it added.

A search on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) portal showed that the company's status was “in liquidation - creditors’ voluntary winding up”.

Launched in 2020, Flash Coffee, with its iconic yellow storefront, also operates in Asian markets such as Indonesia, Thailand and Hong Kong.

In 2021, it had almost 30 outlets in Singapore.