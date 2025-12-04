Food handlers no longer required to wear masks or spit guards from Jan 1, 2026

SINGAPORE: From Jan 1, 2026, food handlers in Singapore will no longer be required to wear masks or spit guards as part of licensing conditions.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in an updated advisory on Thursday (Dec 4) that it had assessed the food safety risk from workers not using such protective gear to be low.

"Food contamination has primarily been due to inadequate sanitation, poor handling and temperature management, and contact between raw and ready-to-eat foods," SFA added.

Currently, all food handlers, such as those involved in preparing and selling food and drinks at F&B establishments, are required to wear masks or spit guards over their nose and mouth to prevent expelled substances from contaminating food. This rule has been in place since April 2020.

The move to lift the requirement for such coverings is part of SFA’s regular review of its food safety regulatory framework to ensure it remains relevant in addressing food safety risks.

However, the agency said food outlets are still encouraged to have their staff wear masks or spit guards properly as a “good practice” and to continue adopting good food safety measures.

Such protective gear should be kept clean, as they can become a source of cross-contamination if not handled properly.

On the decision to remove the mandatory requirement, SFA's director-general of food administration and deputy CEO, Dr Tan Lee Kim, said: "We take into consideration industry feedback, though ultimately our food safety policies are based on science and evidence."

"Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain," SFA added.

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part."