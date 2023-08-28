Licence holder of food manufacturing company fined S$4,000 over 'severe' pest infestation
Cockroaches and rodent activity were detected at Ever Dragon Foodstuff's processing unit in Ubi during an inspection in June 2022.
SINGAPORE: The licence holder of food manufacturer Ever Dragon Foodstuff was fined S$4,000 on Monday (Aug 28) for lapses that included pest infestation.
The fine imposed on Singaporean Cheong Ah Kiong came more than a year after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) inspected the company's food processing unit in Ubi.
SFA said that during the inspection on Jun 15, 2022, officers detected "severe pest infestation" and poor maintenance of the premises.
There were live and dead cockroaches, rodent activity and a decomposed rodent, SFA said last year when it ordered Ever Dragon Foodstuff to suspend operations at the unit. The licensee was also told to recall “you tiao” products that were distributed to various food stalls as a precaution.
SFA said on Monday that the food processing unit was also manufacturing products which are not approved under the company's licence.
The agency warned that enforcement action will be taken against food operators who do not adhere to food safety regulations.
Offenders may be fined up to S$5,000. In the case of a continuing offence, they face a further fine of up to S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.
Members of the public who come across poor food hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them. They can also provide feedback via the SFA website.