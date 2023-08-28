Licence holder of food manufacturing company fined S$4,000 over 'severe' pest infestation

SINGAPORE: The licence holder of food manufacturer Ever Dragon Foodstuff was fined S$4,000 on Monday (Aug 28) for lapses that included pest infestation.

The fine imposed on Singaporean Cheong Ah Kiong came more than a year after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) inspected the company's food processing unit in Ubi.

SFA said that during the inspection on Jun 15, 2022, officers detected "severe pest infestation" and poor maintenance of the premises.

There were live and dead cockroaches, rodent activity and a decomposed rodent, SFA said last year when it ordered Ever Dragon Foodstuff to suspend operations at the unit. The licensee was also told to recall “you tiao” products that were distributed to various food stalls as a precaution.

SFA said on Monday that the food processing unit was also manufacturing products which are not approved under the company's licence.