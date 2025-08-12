Mystery food boxes gaining popularity in Singapore, as merchants aim to cut food waste

SINGAPORE: Artisanal bakery chain Baker & Cook’s “surprise bags” have become so popular among their loyal customers that some wait daily to snag one via a mobile app.

Within the past year, the company has sold more than 17,000 of these bags, which contain unsold pastries that would otherwise be discarded due to their short shelf lives.

They go for half the usual price and are curated by the bakery’s staff, who pack the orders based on what is available that day. Customers can then drop by in the evenings to collect their goodies from the outlet they ordered from.

Baker & Cook’s Singapore head Seah Ern Xu said the biggest boon of this initiative is being able to reduce food waste.

“Usually, for our croissants or pain au chocolat, these have to be thrown away after a day or two. But in this case, we can give it to a lucky guest, and they get to enjoy our quality bakes,” he told CNA.

It is among several food businesses in Singapore that have jumped on the mystery box trend, selling surprise bundles of unsold food at a discount to bring in additional income and cut waste.

An average of 750,000 tonnes of food waste was generated every year over the past five years, making up 11 per cent of the country’s total waste.