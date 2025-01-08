Singapore food operators with revoked licences to be banned from reapplying for up to three years
Under a new law that updates Singapore's food safety regime, individuals will also be allowed to bring in up to 15kg of various categories of food, up from the current limit of 5kg of meat and seafood.
SINGAPORE: Operators whose licences have been revoked for food safety breaches will be disqualified from holding the same licence for up to three years, after a Bill aimed at updating Singapore's food safety regime was passed in parliament on Wednesday (Jan 8).
Food trading, food business or animal feed production licences can be revoked in cases of fraud or breaches that have posed severe risks to food safety or are in the public interest.
Currently, those whose licences have been revoked can reapply for the same licence immediately after conviction, even though they may still be unfit or unsuitable to carry on a food business, Minister for Sustainability and Environment Grace Fu said during the second reading of the Food Safety and Security Bill.
Under the Bill, tabled by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), the actual disqualification period will be determined by the Singapore Food Agency after considering factors such as compliance history of the ex-licensee and the severity of the violation, she added.
"The maximum disqualification period is three years. The intent is to provide sufficient deterrence while avoiding being overly punitive."
Additionally, under the Bill, the maximum penalty for the most serious food-related offences will be aligned to S$50,000 (US$36,500) for a first-time corporate offender.
An individual who is a first-time offender will face a maximum fine of S$25,000, a jail term of up to 24 months or both.
The Bill will also organise offences and their corresponding maximum penalties based on severity and threat to public health, culpability of offences and the circumstances of the breach.
Under the Bill - which seeks to consolidate and rationalise food-related legislation as well as strengthen Singapore's food supply resilience - the law will also change for the import of food for private consumption.
Each individual will be allowed to bring in a total of not more than 15kg of various categories of food, including a clutch of up to 30 eggs, from overseas.
This is up from the current limit of 5kg of meat and seafood each and a "small, reasonable" quantity of fruits and vegetables, SFA said previously during the introduction of the Bill.
"Given such food is meant for consumption by the individual and family, and not for wider distribution, the food safety risk to the public is significantly lower," Ms Fu said.
The exception, however, excludes foods of higher regulatory concern, such as game meat or animal blood products.
FOOD SAFETY FIRST
The Bill comes in the wake of several high-profile mass food poisoning cases affecting preschools and companies in 2024.
In December, 24 children at a Little Seeds Preschool branch at Calvary Baptist Church fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms, with seven hospitalised.
In July, a mass food poisoning incident at ByteDance's Singapore office saw more than 160 people reporting gastroenteritis symptoms.
Speaking in parliament, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon noted that between 2022 and 2024, an average of 43 per cent of foodborne gastroenteritis outbreaks resulted from poor food safety practices by food workers.
"The food industry is responsible for ensuring their food is safe. It is not practical nor possible for SFA to verify and test all food items before consumption," Dr Koh highlighted.
While Members of Parliament supported the Bill, some raised questions on business costs and measures apart from enforcement to mitigate food safety lapses.
Opposition MP Dennis Tan (WP-Hougang) asked about other efforts to promote industry best practices and minimise incidents of food poisoning.
Mr Don Wee (PAP-Choa Chu Kang) wanted to know how authorities would strike a balance between overly punitive penalties for small businesses and punishments that would be too lenient to deter large offenders.
He also raised concerns about the additional compliance costs for small food businesses when transitioning to the new safety regime.
Nominated MP Jean See highlighted the challenges food businesses might face in implementing preventive food control plans to ensure safety and hygiene, calling it a "tall order." She referenced a report showing that nearly 2,500 F&B businesses closed down in the first nine months of 2024.
She asked if MSE could share plans to ensure those setting up food businesses know and are equipped to implement the new requirements.
Addressing the NMP's question in his closing speech, Dr Koh said food businesses were already required to meet prescriptive requirements to ensure food safety as part of the licensing requirements under the Bill.
As for implementing food control plans, businesses that are required to do so have the flexibility to decide on the preventive measures suited to their operational needs.
"This should not add significant compliance burden to them," he said.
In response to Mr Wee, Dr Koh said the various measures in the Bill would be implemented in stages.
"The Bill provides flexibility for SFA to take a calibrated approach in imposing requirements, to suit the operating context of different types of food businesses," he added.
Ms Fu also addressed concerns about penalties being too punitive and too lenient for small and large businesses, respectively.
She stated that the penalties are designed to deter severe misconduct and protect public health. She emphasised that factors like the severity of the violation and its threat to public health, rather than the size of the business, would guide the penalties.
Under the Bill, food security measures in the form of a Minimum Stockholding Requirement (MSR) and a farm management plan for local farms will also be implemented.
The former allows entities in the food supply chain to hold stocks of essential food items or agri-food production inputs, while the latter ensures the sustainable scaling up of local production.
In her closing speech, Ms Fu described safe and secure food as ultimately "existential".
"It is essential to the normal functioning of our daily lives, our economy, our security, our entire society," she said. "This is the significance of this Bill."