Singapore food operators with revoked licences to be banned from reapplying for up to three years

SINGAPORE: Operators whose licences have been revoked for food safety breaches will be disqualified from holding the same licence for up to three years, after a Bill aimed at updating Singapore's food safety regime was passed in parliament on Wednesday (Jan 8).

Food trading, food business or animal feed production licences can be revoked in cases of fraud or breaches that have posed severe risks to food safety or are in the public interest.

Currently, those whose licences have been revoked can reapply for the same licence immediately after conviction, even though they may still be unfit or unsuitable to carry on a food business, Minister for Sustainability and Environment Grace Fu said during the second reading of the Food Safety and Security Bill.

Under the Bill, tabled by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), the actual disqualification period will be determined by the Singapore Food Agency after considering factors such as compliance history of the ex-licensee and the severity of the violation, she added.

"The maximum disqualification period is three years. The intent is to provide sufficient deterrence while avoiding being overly punitive."

Additionally, under the Bill, the maximum penalty for the most serious food-related offences will be aligned to S$50,000 (US$36,500) for a first-time corporate offender.