12-person room limit, en-suite toilets: Foreign worker dorms in Singapore given until 2030 to improve standards

SINGAPORE: Around 1,000 purpose-built and factory-converted foreign worker dormitories will have to meet higher standards by 2030, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced on Wednesday (Oct 11).

Dorms that are exempted include those with leases expiring in 2033 or earlier and smaller dorms with six beds or fewer that are not covered by the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act (FEDA). Around 1,500 dormitories are covered by FEDA.

The transition will improve public health resilience in migrant workers' living quarters in the interim. By 2040, these dormitories will have to comply with the new dormitory standards announced in 2021 after COVID-19 spread rapidly in migrant worker accommodation in 2020.

"Even though the worst of the pandemic is hopefully behind us, we still see new strains of viruses multiplying and replicating from the existing strains of COVID-19. So we do need to continue to move on this as quickly as we can," said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon.

Under the interim standards, a dormitory room should have up to 12 residents, and 1m spacing between beds is recommended. The 1m spacing recommendation will be a requirement under the new standards.

From now until 2030, there is no restriction on the maximum number of residents per room and no spacing requirement between beds in existing dorms. MOM said in 2021 that "in practice", most dormitory rooms had between 12 to 16 residents.

Each resident must have at least 3.6 sq m of living space, excluding shared facilities, by 2030. That figure has to increase to 4.2 sq m or more in 2040 under the new standards.

Currently, residents in dormitories each have an average of 3.5 sq m of living space.

The interim standards for toilets and isolation facilities are similar to the new standards.

Toilets must be en-suite only, with one toilet, shower and handwash basin per six residents. But communal toilets will be allowed by MOM on a case-by-case basis for dormitories that have infrastructure constraints.

The number of isolation beds per 1,000 bed spaces remains at a minimum of 10, but en-suite toilets will be required for all isolation rooms by 2030. There will also be requirements for more single-bedder isolation rooms and partitioning between beds for rooms with two beds.

EFFORTS TO IMPROVE EXISTING DORMS

When the new dormitory standards that take effect in 2040 were announced, they were applied only to newly built dormitories.

In March this year, MP Louis Ng (PAP-Nee Soon) highlighted that existing dormitories can operate based on past standards, where residents have less living space and more people per room.

“We cannot say these standards are unacceptable for some but continue to live with these standards for others,” he said.