Construction firms grapple with workers’ housing as dorm rental rates soar

ON-SITE TEMPORARY QUARTERS

One business utilising such CTQs is United Tec Construction, which has built accommodation on its construction premises for its employees.

The company said this option offers numerous perks, including proximity, productivity, and workers’ welfare.

“These temporary dorms at job sites are custom-made for your requirements,” said the firm’s founder Allan Tan. “They have many advantages as the workers don't have to wake up so early to commute. Even after work, they have more time to rest. I strongly encourage the industry to adopt this solution.”

Mr Tan said he has observed a 40 per cent spike in commercial dormitory rental since the COVID-19 pandemic, adding the increase is “unrealistic and has a huge impact on construction costs in the whole industry”.

He said his company saves more than S$80,000 (US$58,700) every month housing its workers on-site, instead of commercial dormitories, even after factoring in the costs of building the CTQs. Employees also enjoy amenities such as in-room air-conditioning, gym and free Wi-Fi.