Proof of accommodation required for new foreign workers in construction, shipyard and process sectors: MOM

SINGAPORE: From Sep 19, employers in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors will have to provide proof of acceptable accommodation before they are allowed to bring their new non-Malaysian work permit holders into Singapore, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Monday (Sep 11).

This is in addition to work permit approval.

The new requirement comes as the number of work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors sits above pre-pandemic levels.

"MOM has been facilitating the entry of workers into Singapore to enable employers to catch up on projects delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a press release.

"As a result, the number of work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors in July 2023 was 19 per cent higher than pre-COVID levels."

At the same time, the government has been working with the industry to increase dormitory bed supply.

However, the increased number of work permit holders means dormitories are nearly full and more migrant workers are being housed in non-dormitory accommodation.

MOM said there is a need to moderate the demand for non-dormitory accommodation and to ensure that workers have an acceptable place to stay.

Proof of acceptable accommodation should be in the form of tenancy or rental agreements, or contracts with accommodation providers.

MOM will provide employers with the approval to proceed once the necessary checks are done.

"Onboard centre bookings will also be checked to ensure that the workers registered have had their accommodation details verified," the ministry added.