Foreigner hid in van to enter Singapore after being refused entry, gets jail and caning

SINGAPORE: A foreigner who was refused entry into Singapore as he was suspected to be an illegal worker sought help from a compatriot who helped to smuggle him in, hidden in a van.

Nie Baochao, a 36-year-old China national, was later arrested in Yishun for his suspected involvement in duty unpaid liquor and referred to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) as he could not show that he was staying in Singapore legally.

On Wednesday (Dec 10), Nie was sentenced to six weeks' jail and three strokes of the cane.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of entering Singapore as a foreigner without a valid pass.

The court heard that Nie was refused entry into Singapore at Woodlands Checkpoint on Sep 28, 2025.

He then sought help from a fellow China national, 28-year-old Tong Baobao, to enter Singapore illegally.

The pair met in Malaysia on Nov 9. Tong drove a white Nissan van to Woodlands Checkpoint while Nie hid behind the driver's seat, covering himself with a "thin plank" to avoid detection.

Tong presented only his own passport and was granted arrival immigration clearance. He then drove the van into Singapore with an undetected Nie.

Nie stayed illegally in Singapore for about 10 days.

On Nov 19, he was arrested by Singapore Customs officers at Block 269, Yishun Street 20 on suspicion of being involved in dealing with duty unpaid liquor.

He could not produce any evidence to show that he was staying in Singapore legally, so he was referred to ICA's Special Investigation Branch for investigations.

The prosecutor sought six weeks' jail and the mandatory minimum of three strokes of the cane.

Nie was remanded and unrepresented. He said via an interpreter that he was a first offender and indicated that he wanted to plead guilty the moment he was charged.

"I'm remorseful for taking the wrong path. I'm also very sorry to Singapore government officials and I also would like to request that your honour allow me a phone call to my family in China as they are not aware of what has happened to me," he said.

The judge replied that usually, only local phone calls are allowed and a call to China could not be granted.

Tong, 28, faces a charge of abetting Nie to enter Singapore and is remanded.

For entering Singapore as a foreigner without a valid pass, Nie could have been jailed for up to six months and given at least three strokes of the cane.