Man charged with creating shell companies, applying for work passes in exchange for money

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man was charged on Thursday (Jan 9) for offences involving the illegal importation of labour, false declaration of employment and illegal employment under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA).

Singaporean Qin Xiaoxi faces 23 charges in total, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Qin was the director of Xpress Manufacture and Express Manufacture, and from May 2022 to September 2022, investigations revealed that he allegedly obtained work passes for 20 foreigners to work for both companies in exchange for money.

"The two companies were, in fact, non-operational, did not require the employment of foreigners and failed to employ them after their arrival in Singapore," said MOM.

Qin also allegedly employed two foreigners without valid work passes between June 2022 and December 2022 to work for Xpress Cleaning & Service, of which he was the sole owner.

Both foreigners had obtained the work passes under Xpress Manufacture and Express Manufacture as Xpress Cleaning & Service did not have the quota to hire more foreign employees, said MOM.

"Qin had also allegedly declared that one other foreigner would be employed by Xpress Manufacture, when there was no intention for her to be employed," the ministry added.

Investigations against the foreigners involved in the suspected offences are ongoing.

Under the EFMA, those convicted of obtaining work passes for foreign employees for a business that does not exist, that is not in operation or that does not require the employment of such a foreign employee, and fails to employ the foreign employee, can be jailed up to two years and fined up to S$6,000 (US$4,400) per charge.

If convicted of six or more charges, they may also be liable for caning.

Employers who are convicted of employing foreigners without a valid work pass face a fine of between S$5,000 and S$30,000, imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both.

Upon conviction, MOM will also bar them from employing foreign workers.

Foreigners convicted of working in Singapore without a valid work pass can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both, and if found guilty, the Manpower Ministry will bar them from working in Singapore.

Those who are aware of such suspicious employment activities should report the matter here. All information provided will be kept strictly confidential.