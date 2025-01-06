Fock Siew Wah, founding chairman of LTA and SMRT, dies aged 84

SINGAPORE: Former PSA International chairman Fock Siew Wah, who was also the founding chairman of SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA), has died at the age of 84.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 6), said that he was deeply saddened to hear of Mr Fock's passing.

“I have known Siew Wah for many years, beginning when we both served on the 1985 Economic Committee. He has served Singapore with distinction in both the private and public sectors for more than forty years.”

Mr Fock, born 1940, had been the first chairman of SMRT - then known as Singapore Mass Rapid Transit Limited - and LTA. He was also on the board of Temasek Holdings and government-linked companies such as DBS Bank and Singapore Airlines.

In August 2005, he was appointed chairman of PSA International, which he would steward until he retired in 2019.

“As one of our pioneer leaders, Siew Wah’s eye for talent and heart for service helped the many organisations he was involved in grow into what they are today,” said Mr Lee.

“We met most recently last February, where I personally thanked him for the work he has done, and more importantly, his friendship and support over four decades.

“He will be deeply missed”.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said in a Facebook post on Monday that he was saddened to hear about Mr Fock’s passing, and expressed his deepest condolences to his family.

“Mr Fock was the first Chairman of the Land Transport Authority from 1995 to 2002,” said Mr Chee.