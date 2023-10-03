Foster care officers provide support for at least 12 months after a child returns to family of origin: MSF

SINGAPORE: When a foster child returns to their family of origin, ministry care officers will continue to work with community partners for at least 12 months to ensure regular safety checks and monitoring.

The exact duration of this support depends on the needs of the family in each case, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said in a written parliamentary reply on Tuesday (Oct 3).

Mr Masagos was responding to questions filed by MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) about the safeguards that the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has in place to ensure the safety of foster children and the period in which it continues to check on their well-being.

The foster care system came under the spotlight after a spate of child abuse cases involving toddlers.

One high-profile incident involved a two-year-old victim known as Umaisyah, whose charred remains were found in a metal pot. Her father, a 35-year-old Singaporean was sentenced last month to 21-and-a-half years in jail and 18 strokes of the cane.

Umaisyah was placed in foster care in November 2011 when she was three to four months old, as her father had been detained in a drug rehabilitation centre and her mother was deemed unable to take care of her.

She was returned to her parents in June 2013 and was abused until her eventual death in March 2014.

In August, a man was sentenced to 10 years and four weeks' jail as well as caning for fracturing the skulls of his baby daughter and two-year-old son. Both children had been placed in foster care after MSF intervened but were allowed to stay with their parents over the weekends.

And in July, a man was accused of murdering his five-year-old daughter after months of ill-treating her by keeping her in a toilet with her younger brother. Both children had been placed in foster care by the Child Protective Service in 2014 but were returned to their father's custody sometime the following year.

Mr Masagos stated on Tuesday that the incidents heard in court happened in different years and "do not represent a spike in child death cases due to abuse".

The incidence rate of child abuse “remains low”, he added.