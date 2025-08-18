Garbage truck driver who ran over cyclist in fatal accident gets jail

SINGAPORE: A garbage truck driver who failed to notice a cyclist riding across a zebra crossing ran over the 60-year-old man, killing him on the spot.

Rosli Bong Nor, 64, was sentenced to six months' jail on Monday (Aug 18) and banned from holding or obtaining driving licences for eight years.

He pleaded guilty to one count of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users and causing the death of 60-year-old Lin Qunfeng.

The court heard that Rosli was a garbage truck driver tasked with collecting trash from designated areas.

He drove a heavy vehicle which weighed 11,360kg when unladen and 28,000kg when laden.

On Feb 11 last year, Rosli started work at 6am and collected garbage at various areas before heading to the incinerator at Senoko.

At about 9.50am, Rosli was driving along Woodlands Avenue 8 and took the extreme left lane, entering the slip road leading to Admiralty Road West.

As he drove along the slip road, he failed to keep a proper lookout and did not notice the victim, who was cycling across the zebra crossing at the slip road from Rosli's left.

Rosli collided with the victim and ran over him with his truck. He realised what had happened when he felt his truck go over an object.

He stopped his vehicle and alighted to see the victim under his truck, with a lot of blood.

The victim was unresponsive. A passer-by stopped to help and called for an ambulance and the police.

The victim was later extracted from under the truck, but he was already pulseless and not breathing.

He was pronounced dead at 10.09am.

An autopsy certified the cause of death to be a head injury.

The prosecutor sought six to eight months' jail and disqualification from driving for eight years.

For causing death by driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, he could have been jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.