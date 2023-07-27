SFA lifts suspension of caterer involved in gastroenteritis outbreak at three MindChamps preschools
SINGAPORE: Authorities have lifted the suspension of Nosh Cuisine, the food caterer involved in a gastroenteritis outbreak at three MindChamps pre-schools in May.
The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a news release on Thursday (Jul 27) that operations can be resumed as the company has complied with measures stipulated during its suspension period.
Authorities said in May that the case involved the MindChamps preschools at Bishan, Changi Airport and Tanglin.
SFA and MOH updated on Thursday that a total of 107 people - 96 children and 11 staff members - reported symptoms of gastroenteritis after consuming food prepared by the company between May 15 and 29.
Eight people were hospitalised, while the rest had either received outpatient treatment, self-medicated or recovered without treatment.
SFA subsequently suspended Nosh Cuisine’s food business operations from May 30 to Jul 27 “to protect consumers from further public health risks”.
It added that the company has complied with measures stipulated by SFA.
This includes disposing of all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items, as well as cleaning and sanitising their premises – including equipment and utensils. They also disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors.
Additionally, food handlers have re-attended and passed the Food Safety Course Level 1, and food hygiene officers have re-attended and passed the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course.
The company also took additional steps, replacing their chiller and installing additional handwash stations, SFA and MOH said.
“Following the lifting of suspension, SFA will continue to place Nosh Cuisine under close surveillance to ensure that it adheres to food safety requirements,” they added.
“SFA is considering the findings from the investigations into the outbreak of gastroenteritis and will take enforcement action if Nosh Cuisine is found to have violated the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) regulations.”
If convicted, offenders could be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,511) and, in the case of a continuing offence, liable to a further fine of up to S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.
The agency also reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and advised members of the public who come across poor hygiene practice in food establishments to report them.