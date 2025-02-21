A-Level results: 94.2% score at least 3 H2 passes

SINGAPORE: About 94.2 per cent of candidates scored at least three Higher 2 (H2) passes in last year's GCE A-Level examination, according to results released on Friday (Feb 21).

A total of 10,889 candidates sat for the 2024 GCE A-Level examination, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint press release.

Of these, 10,255 students, or 94.2 per cent, got at least three H2 passes, with a pass in General Paper or Knowledge and Inquiry.

"This is comparable to the performance of candidates for the GCE A-Level examination in previous years," said MOE and SEAB.

The 2023 GCE A-Level examinations saw 93.9 per cent of candidates score at least three H2 passes.

MOE and SEAB said that students interested in admissions or scholarships to autonomous universities (AUs) should submit their applications online. There is no need to submit a hard copy of their A-Level certificates.

More information on the AUs’ admissions processes can be found on their respective websites. Applicants can also approach the AUs directly for further clarifications.