GE2025: Former PAP Aljunied candidate Victor Lye, new face Jasmin Lau spotted at Ang Mo Kio GRC

SINGAPORE: Former People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate for Aljunied GRC Victor Lye and the party's new face Jasmin Lau were spotted on a walkabout at Hougang Village on Sunday (Apr 13) morning.

They accompanied Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong – anchor minister for Ang Mo Kio GRC – and Members of Parliament (MPs) Darryl David and Nadia Samdin, fuelling speculation that they could be fielded on PAP’s slate for the five-member constituency at the upcoming election.

But Mr Lee told reporters that the Ang Mo Kio team would be officially unveiled in time.

“We look forward to having them with us. Where exactly they are going to be deployed, well, in due course, we'll announce the Ang Mo Kio GRC line-up, and you will know very soon,” he said.

“But we're happy to have them here, and if they stay on with us, I'll be delighted to have them on my team.”