GE2025: Don't assume all new faces seen on the ground are potential candidates, Shanmugam says

Mr Shanmugam said on Saturday that Mr Lam, 40, was his branch secretary and very good "on the ground".

"I would love to see him contest the elections ... from anywhere, he will be an asset to the party and to the government in parliament wherever he contests from. Where he contests and whether he contests, we have to wait," he said.

CNA understands that Dr Syed Harun and Mr Lam are likely candidates in the upcoming election but it is not known where they will be contesting.

Mr Lam, the director of a cleaning service and pest control company, told CNA: "I served the Nee Soon community as the branch secretary for Chong Pang branch for seven years, from 2017 to 2023.

"I believe in serving the community with a heart and will continue to do so."

Ms Sim, 40, has also been seen at walkabouts and community events in Nee Soon GRC in recent months.

She was previously a committee member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) activist group Pink Dot, and is the executive director of Same But Different, a group that offers legal resources to help the LGBTQ community in Singapore.

Reporters also asked why some current MPs were not at the event. There are five MPs in Nee Soon GRC, and besides Mr Shanmugam, two of them – Mr Louis Ng and Ms Carrie Tan – were there on Saturday.

Mr Shanmugam said that the other two MPs, Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim and Mr Derrick Goh were busy.

The DBS Foundation announced on Saturday that DBS is introducing a new programme for seniors as part of a series of measures to commemorate Singapore's 60th year of independence.

From June, it will reach out to 6,000 vulnerable seniors in 12 ageing towns and provide them with twice-weekly nutritious meals, monthly bonding and enrichment activities, as well as quarterly grocery shopping trips.

DBS Foundation head Karen Ngui said: “Many vulnerable seniors struggle with nutrition and social connectedness – basic needs that are essential to one’s well-being, yet extremely complex to tackle and not something a quick fix can change.

"Through this programme, we hope to create change that goes beyond short-term relief, ensuring that they are not only supported today but empowered for a better tomorrow.”