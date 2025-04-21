GE2025: East Coast GRC MP Cheryl Chan to retire from politics

SINGAPORE: People's Action Party (PAP) MP Cheryl Chan will be retiring from politics after two terms.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Apr 21), the former East Coast GRC MP said that the decision was difficult and was “made after careful consideration”.

“It had been challenging since my father was ill in 2022. After his passing a year ago, I decided to give time to my family,” she wrote.

Ms Chan was part of the PAP’s five-member East Coast team, alongside Mr Heng Swee Keat, Dr Maliki Osman, Ms Jessica Tan, and Mr Tan Kiat How.

She entered politics in the 2015 General Election, contesting in the new Fengshan SMC and defeating the Workers’ Party’s Dennis Tan with 57.5 per cent of the votes.

In 2020, the Fengshan ward was absorbed into East Coast GRC. The PAP's team beat the WP with 53.39 per cent of the vote.

“I am very grateful to Fengshan and East Coast residents who gave me this opportunity to serve. Your care and concern, suggestions and feedback made possible what we have in the community today,” Ms Chan wrote.