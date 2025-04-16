GE2025: PAP new face Kawal Pal Singh says he will not contest polls

SINGAPORE: Lawyer Kawal Pal Singh will not be contesting the General Election on May 3, with the long-time People's Action Party (PAP) activist citing his desire to focus on work-life balance at this point of time.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (Apr 15) evening, the nephew of former PAP MP Inderjit Singh acknowleged that his appearance during a walkabout at Toa Payoh West Market and Food Centre last weekend had "naturally sparked speculation" about his potential candidacy in GE2025.

The 41-year-old was seen on Sunday alongside fellow new face Elysa Chen and Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat at the food centre, which is in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

"As for the speculation surrounding my involvement in the coming GE, I am here to share that after discussing with my family and my uncle Inderjit Singh, I will not be involved in the GE as a candidate," said Mr Singh.

"At this stage of my life, I want to focus on balancing my professional commitments with time for my young family."

Mr Singh said that he had been "deeply moved" after receiving messages of support and encouragement.

"I’m truly grateful for the trust and belief placed in me," he added.

Despite ruling himself out as a candidate, Mr Singh said he would continue to support the PAP in "other meaningful ways", and reaffirmed his commitment to serving both the Sikh and wider Indian communities.

"With the Writ of Election now issued, I extend my heartfelt support and best wishes to all my PAP comrades contesting for the GE."

Mr Singh is a long-time PAP activist who spoke at the party’s convention back in 2019. He is a managing partner at Tito Isaac and Co LLP, where he specialises in civil and commercial litigation, cross-border disputes, and family law.

He had previously been spotted alongside Dr Lam Pin Min at house visits and constituency events in Sengkang West, and was also introduced at a party convention in 2020.

At the time, Mr Singh said his story was “one of hope” as he charted an “unconventional” path to becoming a lawyer. In primary and secondary school, he studied in the EM3 and Normal (Technical) streams, respectively, before going to the Institute of Technical Education.