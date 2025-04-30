GE2025: Liang Eng Hwa says ‘naive’ of Paul Tambyah to think estate projects will continue on ‘autopilot’

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) candidate for Bukit Panjang SMC Liang Eng Hwa on Wednesday (Apr 30) said it was "naive" of his sole election opponent to think that constituency projects would continue on "autopilot" under a new Member of Parliament (MP).

"In most of my years of serving as an MP and in Bukit Panjang town, actually a major part of my effort is to work with the bureaucracy to bring much-needed projects to Bukit Panjang," said Mr Liang, the incumbent for the single-seat ward, ahead of Singapore's May 3 General Election.

"It is not like it is autopilot. It doesn't come to you on a silver platter as what SDP may seem to suggest."

He was responding to a rally speech by the Singapore Democratic Party's Bukit Panjang SMC candidate Paul Tambyah on Tuesday, where the party chairman said estate projects and services would continue even if SDP candidates were elected in place of PAP ones.

Dr Tambyah linked this to Singapore’s civil service and government agencies being among the most professional and apolitical in the world.

At his own rally in Bukit Panjang on Wednesday, Mr Liang agreed that the civil service and government agencies were indeed professional and efficient, but noted that they could also reject projects that did not "align with their current plans or objectives" or that they have no budget for.

"And that is why MPs like myself, we play an important role in advocating for our residents," he said. "It is not always smooth-sailing. In fact, most of the time it is not."

"So, it is actually naive to think that it doesn’t matter who is your MP – that agencies will do all these things for you; to carry out these projects for you. It's not the case," said Mr Liang.

He described MPs as bridging the gap between the agencies and residents.

Mr Liang cited some examples, including how he worked with the Ministry of Transport and the Land Transport Authority to build the Senja-Kranji Expressway link to reduce traffic congestion in the area. He also pointed to how he initiated the construction of two hawker centres, and started bus service 972 to improve connectivity.

"You can't be telling your voters ... don't worry what the MPs have done. Someone will get elected, the things will continue and be delivered," said Mr Liang of Dr Tambyah's comments.

"But in reality, in-principle approval projects still require a lot of pushing to get it off the ground," he added. "These are things that an experienced MP like myself can do better ... and get it going, and see it to fruition."