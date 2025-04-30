GE2025: Liang Eng Hwa says ‘naive’ of Paul Tambyah to think estate projects will continue on ‘autopilot’
An experienced MP is needed to work with the bureaucracy and see projects to fruition, says the incumbent PAP candidate for Bukit Panjang SMC, in response to comments by the SDP chair.
SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) candidate for Bukit Panjang SMC Liang Eng Hwa on Wednesday (Apr 30) said it was "naive" of his sole election opponent to think that constituency projects would continue on "autopilot" under a new Member of Parliament (MP).
"In most of my years of serving as an MP and in Bukit Panjang town, actually a major part of my effort is to work with the bureaucracy to bring much-needed projects to Bukit Panjang," said Mr Liang, the incumbent for the single-seat ward, ahead of Singapore's May 3 General Election.
"It is not like it is autopilot. It doesn't come to you on a silver platter as what SDP may seem to suggest."
He was responding to a rally speech by the Singapore Democratic Party's Bukit Panjang SMC candidate Paul Tambyah on Tuesday, where the party chairman said estate projects and services would continue even if SDP candidates were elected in place of PAP ones.
Dr Tambyah linked this to Singapore’s civil service and government agencies being among the most professional and apolitical in the world.
At his own rally in Bukit Panjang on Wednesday, Mr Liang agreed that the civil service and government agencies were indeed professional and efficient, but noted that they could also reject projects that did not "align with their current plans or objectives" or that they have no budget for.
"And that is why MPs like myself, we play an important role in advocating for our residents," he said. "It is not always smooth-sailing. In fact, most of the time it is not."
"So, it is actually naive to think that it doesn’t matter who is your MP – that agencies will do all these things for you; to carry out these projects for you. It's not the case," said Mr Liang.
He described MPs as bridging the gap between the agencies and residents.
Mr Liang cited some examples, including how he worked with the Ministry of Transport and the Land Transport Authority to build the Senja-Kranji Expressway link to reduce traffic congestion in the area. He also pointed to how he initiated the construction of two hawker centres, and started bus service 972 to improve connectivity.
"You can't be telling your voters ... don't worry what the MPs have done. Someone will get elected, the things will continue and be delivered," said Mr Liang of Dr Tambyah's comments.
"But in reality, in-principle approval projects still require a lot of pushing to get it off the ground," he added. "These are things that an experienced MP like myself can do better ... and get it going, and see it to fruition."
"TALK IS EASY": EDWARD CHIA
Earlier in the night, the PAP's candidate for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC Edward Chia also spoke in praise of Mr Liang.
"As elected Members of Parliament we are responsible for our constituents. When it comes to responsibility, the person who has best lived by this principle is my friend, my mentor, Mr Liang Eng Hwa," he said, pointing out how Mr Liang first served as an MP for Zhenghua ward in Holland-Bukit Timah and later Bukit Panjang SMC for the past 19 years.
"Mr Liang is not just a ground MP - he is a complete MP. He is both firmly on the ground with you, understanding your everyday needs; and a strong voice in parliament, shaping national policies that impact all of us," said Mr Chia.
Mr Chia also warned that while the opposition had raised various ideas during campaigning, "ideas alone are not enough".
"When elected, words must turn into action. If all the opposition promises is to 'speak up' for you, then you need to ask - you really need to ask – is that all you’re getting?" said Mr Chia. "Because talk is easy; talk is cheap. Talk alone doesn’t build homes, create jobs, or raise wages to cope with the cost of living."
He said the opposition can speak but "cannot deliver".
"And in the end, it is all of us – all of us – who bear the consequences of empty promises."
"Ultimately this election is about whom we can trust to be responsible for securing your hopes and your futures," said Mr Chia.
"Your vote is more than just who can shout louder than the PAP at rallies. It’s about whose actions have always spoken louder than their words."