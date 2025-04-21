GE2025: Arrive early, do not bring prohibited items, police say in advisory for Nomination Day
The centres will be open from 10am on Wednesday (Apr 23), with Nomination Day proceedings from 11am to 12pm.
SINGAPORE: Candidates in the upcoming General Election have been reminded to arrive at their respective nomination centres early on Wednesday (Apr 23), which is Nomination Day.
In an advisory issued on Monday, the police said that nomination proceedings will be from 11am to 12pm.
There are nine nomination centres:
- Bendemeer Primary School
- Chongfu School
- Deyi Secondary School
- Jurong Pioneer Junior College
- Kong Hwa School
- Methodist Girls School
- Nan Hua High School
- Poi Ching School
- Yusof Ishak Secondary School
Supporters as well as members of the public are encouraged to take public transport to the nomination centres and arrive only after the centres open at 10am.
The police also warned against bringing large bags or any dangerous items such as laser pointers and sharp objects, with canned items, including drinks, also not allowed. Those arriving will be subject to security checks in and around the centres.
Members of the public and supporters should also not display placards, flags or banners in support of any candidate in the nomination centres before the close of nomination proceedings.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will establish temporary restricted areas over the centres from 9am to 3pm on Wednesday. Unless permitted by CAAS, the flying of drones and other aerial activities like kite-flying will be prohibited in those areas during that period.
The restricted area boundaries will be based on a 1km radius from the various centres.
The police added they will not hesitate to take action against any person who is unruly or commits any offence in or around the centre.
Nomination Day will mark the start of a nine-day campaigning period, with the last day of campaigning on May 1.
The next day, May 2, is Cooling-off Day, to give voters the time to reflect and consider key issues before making their decisions.
Singaporeans head to the polls on May 3.