GE2025: Arrive early, do not bring prohibited items, police say in advisory for Nomination Day

SINGAPORE: Candidates in the upcoming General Election have been reminded to arrive at their respective nomination centres early on Wednesday (Apr 23), which is Nomination Day.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the police said that nomination proceedings will be from 11am to 12pm.

There are nine nomination centres:

Bendemeer Primary School

Chongfu School

Deyi Secondary School

Jurong Pioneer Junior College

Kong Hwa School

Methodist Girls School

Nan Hua High School

Poi Ching School

Yusof Ishak Secondary School

Supporters as well as members of the public are encouraged to take public transport to the nomination centres and arrive only after the centres open at 10am.

The police also warned against bringing large bags or any dangerous items such as laser pointers and sharp objects, with canned items, including drinks, also not allowed. Those arriving will be subject to security checks in and around the centres.

Members of the public and supporters should also not display placards, flags or banners in support of any candidate in the nomination centres before the close of nomination proceedings.