GE2025: PAR's Lim Tean vows to 'come back much stronger', after alliance loses in all 6 constituencies

SINGAPORE: The People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) failed to break through to parliament in Saturday’s (May 3) General Election, with all 13 candidates defeated.

In a statement at about 11.20pm after the sample counts had emerged, PAR secretary-general Lim Tean told reporters that the results were “disappointing not just for PAR but for the entire opposition”. He declined to be interviewed.

He added that PAR, which comprises the Democratic Progressive Party, Peoples Voice and Reform Party and was formed in 2023, will “reorganise and come back much stronger in four to five years” for the next General Election (GE).

“PAR is a new political entity which has existed for only two years. By the next GE, the entire Singapore will know of us,” said Mr Lim.

PAR contested in six constituencies in this election.

In Jalan Besar Group Representation Constituency (GRC), the PAR team lost to the PAP slate with 24.79 per cent of the votes. The PAR team there comprised Mr Chiu Shin Kong, Mr Mohamad Hamim Aliyas, Ms Sarina Abu Hassan and Ms Vignes Ramachandran.

The PAP team was led by Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, along with Ms Denise Phua, Dr Wan Rizal and Mr Shawn Loh.

In Tanjong Pagar GRC, the PAR team took 18.97 per cent of the votes, losing to the PAP incumbents. The PAR team comprised Mr Prabu Ramachandran, Ms Han Hui Hui, Mr Nadarajan Selvamani, Mr Rickson Giauw and Mr Soh Lian Chye.

They faced a PAP team anchored by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, along with Minister of State Alvin Tan, Ms Joan Pereira, Ms Rachel Ong and former civil servant Foo Cexiang.

The PAR also contested four Single Member Constituencies (SMCs).

In Potong Pasir SMC, Mr Lim was in a three-way contest with the PAP’s Alex Yeo and the Singapore People’s Party’s (SPP) Williiamson Lee.

Mr Lim emerged in third place with 8.35 per cent of the votes, behind Mr Yeo with 69.18 per cent and Mr Lee with 22.47 per cent.

As Mr Lim’s vote share was below 12.5 per cent, he will lose his election deposit of S$13,500 (US$10,400).

In another three-cornered fight in Radin Mas SMC, the PAR’s Kumar Appavoo faced the PAP incumbent Melvin Yong and independent Darryl Lo. Mr Kumar also placed third with 7.36 per cent of the votes, behind Mr Yong with 69.17 per cent and Mr Lo with 23.47 per cent. He will also lose his election deposit.

PAR’s Michael Fang lost in a straight fight with the PAP’s Yip Hon Weng in Yio Chu Kang SMC, taking 21.27 per cent of the votes.

In Queenstown SMC, PAR candidate Mahaboob Batcha lost to the PAP’s Eric Chua with 18.88 per cent of the votes.