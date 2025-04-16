GE2025: Monday after Polling Day declared a school holiday

SINGAPORE: May 5, the Monday after Polling Day, will be a school holiday, announced the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Since Polling Day is a public holiday and falls on May 3, which is a Saturday, the following Monday will be a designated day off-in-lieu, MOE said in a statement on Wednesday (Apr 16).

This will also apply to all staff in MOE kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, as well as junior colleges and Millennia Institute, the statement read.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, May 6.

Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3 for the country's 14th General Election.

At work, employees should be given a day off or salary in lieu, since Polling Day falls on a Saturday, the Ministry of Manpower said on Tuesday.

As a public holiday, Polling Day should be treated the same as any other public holiday, MOM said at the time.

Employers also have the additional option of granting time-off-in-lieu, based on a mutually agreed number of hours, for working on a public holiday for certain groups of employees, the ministry said.