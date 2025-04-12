GE2025: PSP to contest Kebun Baru, Marymount and Pioneer SMCs
The announcement was made by party leaders at three concurrent walkabouts in the single-seat wards on Saturday morning.
SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) confirmed on Saturday (Apr 12) it will run in Kebun Baru, Marymount and Pioneer Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) in the upcoming General Election.
PSP leaders, who were at concurrent walkabouts in the constituencies with potential candidates on Saturday morning, said the party would unveil the candidates it intends to field closer to Nomination Day.
PSP fielded candidates in Pioneer, Kebun Baru and Marymount SMCs at the previous election.
The party had earlier announced at its manifesto launch last Sunday that it plans to contest West Coast-Jurong West and Chua Chu Kang Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs).
PSP secretary-general Leong Mun Wai, speaking during a walkabout at Bishan North Shopping Mall in Marymount SMC, said: "We are still looking at what is the best lineup that we can put up with the slate of candidates we have, where to deploy them and all that."
Mr Leong had earlier indicated the party is likely to field fewer than the 24 candidates it had in 2020 – the largest opposition slate in that election.
PSP OPTIMISTIC ABOUT CHANCES AT MARYMOUNT
On Saturday, Mr Leong visited the area near Bishan North Shopping Mall, which falls in Marymount SMC, with former PSP central executive committee member Jeffrey Khoo Jeffrey Khoo.
He told reporters: “We thank the Marymount residents for giving us strong support for the last General Election (in) 2020. We look forward to them sending our candidate into parliament this round.”
People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Gan Siow Huang edged out PSP’s former assistant secretary-general Ang Yong Guan, garnering 55.04 per cent of the votes in Marymount SMC.
He added that Mr Khoo is “not new”, having contested in the 2020 election at West Coast GRC, but that his presence at the constituency does not mean he will be contesting there.
“We have not decided on who is going to be the candidate at Marymount yet, that will be only made known before the nomination day or on the nomination day,” said Mr Leong.
Asked about his party’s chances at the constituency given the absence of Dr Ang, Mr Leong said: “We think that we will continue to do our best, and we are confident that we will be able to put up even better results this round.”
Mr Khoo added: “PSP has never put our eyes away from Marymount, we’ve done walkabout here, previously with Dr Tan, and Hazel, it’s a place close to our hearts.”
Mr Leong also addressed a question on whether they will try to avoid a three-cornered fight with lawyer Lim Tean’s People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR).
“We have not spoken to them yet, but we will be speaking to them after today,” said Mr Leong.
During the walkabout, Mr Leong and Mr Khoo, along with about 15 other PSP members and volunteers walked into Ms Gan and her PAP team. Mr Leong and Ms Gan exchanged greetings and posed for photos.
Speaking to CNA, Ms Gan said that she is looking forward to the contest with PSP.
“I think it’s good that our residents have a choice on which party and which candidate you want to vote for,” said the Minister of State for Education.
“Regardless of which candidate from PSP comes, we will stay focused on the work that we do,” she added.
“We have built up a good team over the last five years, and we have not stopped in our engagement of residents and helping residents, improving the town since five years ago, so we are ready.”
WALKING THE GROUND AT KEBUN BARU
Elsewhere, PSP vice-chairperson Hazel Poa and her husband Tony Tan Lay Thiam, 54, who is a party member, made their rounds at Mayflower Market and Food Centre, part of Kebun Baru SMC.
Ms Poa on Saturday introduced Mr Tan, who is an entrepreneur in the education and gaming industry, as a potential candidate.
Mr Tan had previously stood in the 2011 General Election as a candidate under the National Solidarity Party (NSP) for Chua Chu Kang GRC.
Since the 2020 General Election, he has been a volunteer with PSP.
Speaking briefly to the media in Mandarin and English, Mr Tan said that he grew up in a single-parent family, and that being a recipient of the Singapore Armed Forces scholarship had “changed his life”.
Ms Poa said that having walked the ground and interacted with residents, the cost of living remains a predominant concern of Singaporeans.
Mr Tan said: “I think the high cost of living and economic uncertainty is going to weigh heavily on our society, stretching our social fabric.
“There will be Singaporeans who feel left behind. I think we, as a country, can do more for them.”
Asked about the possibility of the couple being fielded as candidates in the same GRC in the upcoming election, Ms Poa said she could not confirm this and reiterated that the party would confirm its slate of candidates after the writ of election is issued, as well as each constituency’s candidates on Nomination Day.
Nevertheless, Ms Poa said that they would “keep the options open” for either herself or Mr Leong to contest in a SMC.
Ms Poa had earlier said that she is willing to stand in an SMC to “walk my talk”.
“For us, of course, West Coast was the area where we had the best results (in GE2020), so that was the area that we were focusing most of our efforts on,” said Ms Poa.
“For reasons of electoral boundary changes, we have always thought that it is prudent to actually cover ground that are protected, but that means CCK (Chua Chu Kang) as well as West Coast.”
She added that the party has been walking those areas “more intensively”.
“But subsequently we reviewed our situation and we felt that although one strategy is for us to focus on the GRCs. We need also to keep options open for the party where either myself or Mun Wai may contest SMCs.”
Ms Poa also said that the path has not been easy, and it has been “really helpful” to have her husband on board with her.
In the previous election, PAP’s Henry Kwek beat PSP former member Kumaran Pillai with 62.97 per cent of the votes in Kebun Baru SMC.
Mr Kwek was also on the ground at Mayflower Market and Food Centre on Saturday morning. He exchanged greetings briefly with Ms Poa, Mr Tan and the PSP team.
NEW FACE "FAMILIAR" IN PIONEER
Over at Pioneer SMC, PSP chairman and founder Tan Cheng Bock visited a coffee shop at 651 Jurong West St 61, along with Mr Lim Cher Hong, who previously contested in the single-seat during the 2020 General Election, and new faces Ms Stephanie Tan and Mr Sani Ismail.
Both Mr Lim and Ms Tan have been walking the ground in Pioneer, said Dr Tan, adding that the party would decide who to field in the single-seat closer to or on Nomination Day.
“At the moment, we are looking at these three (SMCs), but it doesn’t preclude us from going into the others also,” he noted.
“But we have to be realistic. We work within our means and also our capabilities.”
When asked about PSP’s chances in Pioneer, Dr Tan said the party is “always very positive”.
“We will try to of course better what we did last time,” he added.
In 2020, PAP’s Patrick Tay won 61.98 per cent of the votes in Pioneer SMC, beating Mr Lim.
Ms Tan, 38, is a trained lawyer who previously worked at the Ministry of Law. She has been a full-time stay-at-home mother to her two children, who are in primary school, for the last nine years.
Dr Tan, introducing her to journalists during the walkabout in Pioneer SMC, said: “She’s coming out to do a national service. A mother of two coming to help me, I’m very honoured and very proud.”