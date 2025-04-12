GE2025: PSP to contest Kebun Baru, Marymount and Pioneer SMCs

WALKING THE GROUND AT KEBUN BARU

Elsewhere, PSP vice-chairperson Hazel Poa and her husband Tony Tan Lay Thiam, 54, who is a party member, made their rounds at Mayflower Market and Food Centre, part of Kebun Baru SMC.

Ms Poa on Saturday introduced Mr Tan, who is an entrepreneur in the education and gaming industry, as a potential candidate.

Mr Tan had previously stood in the 2011 General Election as a candidate under the National Solidarity Party (NSP) for Chua Chu Kang GRC.

Since the 2020 General Election, he has been a volunteer with PSP.

Speaking briefly to the media in Mandarin and English, Mr Tan said that he grew up in a single-parent family, and that being a recipient of the Singapore Armed Forces scholarship had “changed his life”.

Ms Poa said that having walked the ground and interacted with residents, the cost of living remains a predominant concern of Singaporeans.

Mr Tan said: “I think the high cost of living and economic uncertainty is going to weigh heavily on our society, stretching our social fabric.

“There will be Singaporeans who feel left behind. I think we, as a country, can do more for them.”

Asked about the possibility of the couple being fielded as candidates in the same GRC in the upcoming election, Ms Poa said she could not confirm this and reiterated that the party would confirm its slate of candidates after the writ of election is issued, as well as each constituency’s candidates on Nomination Day.

Nevertheless, Ms Poa said that they would “keep the options open” for either herself or Mr Leong to contest in a SMC.

Ms Poa had earlier said that she is willing to stand in an SMC to “walk my talk”.

“For us, of course, West Coast was the area where we had the best results (in GE2020), so that was the area that we were focusing most of our efforts on,” said Ms Poa.

“For reasons of electoral boundary changes, we have always thought that it is prudent to actually cover ground that are protected, but that means CCK (Chua Chu Kang) as well as West Coast.”

She added that the party has been walking those areas “more intensively”.

“But subsequently we reviewed our situation and we felt that although one strategy is for us to focus on the GRCs. We need also to keep options open for the party where either myself or Mun Wai may contest SMCs.”

Ms Poa also said that the path has not been easy, and it has been “really helpful” to have her husband on board with her.

In the previous election, PAP’s Henry Kwek beat PSP former member Kumaran Pillai with 62.97 per cent of the votes in Kebun Baru SMC.

Mr Kwek was also on the ground at Mayflower Market and Food Centre on Saturday morning. He exchanged greetings briefly with Ms Poa, Mr Tan and the PSP team.