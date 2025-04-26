GE2025: Red Dot United candidate Liyana Dhamirah files police report over online harassment
SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) candidate Liyana Dhamirah has filed a police report over online comments laced with "racist and sexist undertones".
Ms Liyana, who is part of the party's line-up contesting Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, told CNA on Saturday (Apr 26) that she decided to speak up about the harassment because she needs to lead by example.
In the police report filed on Thursday, she highlighted several negative comments such as "I remembered her peddling epok epok and goreng pisang door to door", referring to curry puffs and fried banana fritters.
Another said that she would be able to eat 50 packets of nasi lemak and mee siam every day if she were to be elected and receive the salary of a Member of Parliament.
She said that these comments were on RDU's official TikTok account as well as her Instagram and Facebook accounts.
In the police report, Ms Liyana said she was "worried for my safety".
The issue of race and religion has emerged during the election hustings. This comes after Singapore identified several foreigners trying to influence the elections by urging citizens to vote along racial and religious lines.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Ms Liyana said some "really disturbing comments" started appearing on social media on Nomination Day, but she had let it slide as her team was busy preparing for its campaign.
However, the comments continued coming and became more intense. There were racial connotations and sounded degrading, implying that women belong in the kitchen, said the 38-year-old.
The party's leadership and media team looked into the matter and she made an "informed decision" to make a police report.
Ms Liyana, who was fielded as part of RDU’s team contesting Jurong GRC in 2020, said she did not want to stifle healthy discourse and wanted to address the sexist and racist remarks that she described as "hate speech".
"We are in a new era already, we can do better," said the non-profit organisation manager.
"We have worked so hard, over the decades, to achieve some form of gender equality, but we're not even there yet."
Ms Liyana said she initially did not want to make a police report and "make a mountain out of a molehill".
“Sadly, this is something not new. I’ve had such comments thrown my way … over the years, so I’m kind of used to it,” she told CNA.
“However, I do also realise that there are others who might not be as used to it like myself.”
As a candidate in the General Election, she hopes to speak up for those who are not heard, she said, adding that it is crucial to make a stand as the public is watching.
"We have to lead by example somehow."
In a statement on Friday night, RDU chief Ravi Philemon said the comments were not veiled jabs, but "blatant, offensive attacks on her identity as a Malay-Muslim woman".
He added that the party "strongly condemns these racially and religiously insensitive attacks” which go against the values that Singapore holds dear.
"In moments like these, we must remain united – and push back firmly against those who seek to demean or divide us along lines of race or religion," he said.