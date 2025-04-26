GE2025: Red Dot United candidate Liyana Dhamirah files police report over online harassment

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Ms Liyana said some "really disturbing comments" started appearing on social media on Nomination Day, but she had let it slide as her team was busy preparing for its campaign.

However, the comments continued coming and became more intense. There were racial connotations and sounded degrading, implying that women belong in the kitchen, said the 38-year-old.

The party's leadership and media team looked into the matter and she made an "informed decision" to make a police report.

Ms Liyana, who was fielded as part of RDU’s team contesting Jurong GRC in 2020, said she did not want to stifle healthy discourse and wanted to address the sexist and racist remarks that she described as "hate speech".

"We are in a new era already, we can do better," said the non-profit organisation manager.

"We have worked so hard, over the decades, to achieve some form of gender equality, but we're not even there yet."

Ms Liyana said she initially did not want to make a police report and "make a mountain out of a molehill".

“Sadly, this is something not new. I’ve had such comments thrown my way … over the years, so I’m kind of used to it,” she told CNA.



“However, I do also realise that there are others who might not be as used to it like myself.”

As a candidate in the General Election, she hopes to speak up for those who are not heard, she said, adding that it is crucial to make a stand as the public is watching.

"We have to lead by example somehow."

In a statement on Friday night, RDU chief Ravi Philemon said the comments were not veiled jabs, but "blatant, offensive attacks on her identity as a Malay-Muslim woman".

He added that the party "strongly condemns these racially and religiously insensitive attacks” which go against the values that Singapore holds dear.

"In moments like these, we must remain united – and push back firmly against those who seek to demean or divide us along lines of race or religion," he said.