GE2025: Ong Ye Kung unveils Sembawang GRC slate including new faces Ng Shi Xuan and Gabriel Lam

SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who is anchor minister for Sembawang GRC, on Monday (Apr 21) uploaded a video on his social media page unveiling the People’s Action Party (PAP) slate of prospective candidates to contest there at the upcoming general election.

The video featured Mr Ong along with two PAP new faces: Mr Ng Shi Xuan and Mr Gabriel Lam.

It also included Ms Mariam Jaafar and Mr Vikram Nair, who were part of the PAP team led by Mr Ong that won Sembawang GRC in 2020.

The one-minute video was uploaded with the caption "5 individuals, 1 team. A Sembawang for Everyone", and ended off with a group shot of the five individuals wearing white.

Although it stopped short of explicitly saying that they were the candidates for the constituency, a spokesperson confirmed with CNA that they were indeed the slate of prospective candidates that the team is fielding for the upcoming general election.

This is the first time at this General Election where a PAP candidate unveiling has been done through a social media video instead of a press conference.

At the last General Election, the PAP team at Sembawang beat the National Solidarity Party (NSP) with 67.29 per cent of the votes. That PAP slate of 2020 featured Mr Ong, Mr Vikram, Ms Mariam, Dr Lim Wee Kiak and Ms Poh Li San.

NSP had said it would contest the GRC again this time round. The Singapore Democratic Party is the other party to have also announced they would stand in Sembawang, setting up the stage for a three-cornered fight at the constituency.

According to last month's report by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee, voter growth saw the creation of Sembawang West SMC from Sembawang GRC, which will have 133,919 voters in the upcoming election.

Ms Poh oversaw the Sembawang West ward following the previous election.

NEW FACES