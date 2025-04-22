GE2025: SPP to field party treasurer Williiamson Lee in Potong Pasir SMC

SINGAPORE: The Singapore People’s Party (SPP) will field treasurer Williiamson Lee in Potong Pasir SMC at the upcoming General Election, setting up a likely three-cornered fight in the former opposition stronghold.

SPP secretary-general Steve Chia made the announcement in a media statement on Tuesday (Apr 22).

Mr Lee, 46 had contested in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC in the 2020 polls, garnering 32.77 per cent of the vote against the People’s Action Party (PAP) team.

He will likely be up against PAP’s Alex Yeo, 46, who will replace incumbent MP Sitoh Yih Pin, in Potong Pasir.

Mr Yeo, a lawyer, stood for election in Aljunied GRC at the 2020 polls, has experience in both legal practice and grassroots engagement. He was previously the branch chairman of PAP’s Paya Lebar division.

Mr Sitoh, 61, is stepping down after serving three terms since 2011. His win that year ended the opposition’s 27-year hold on the constituency. Former SPP chief Chiam See Tong left Potong Pasir that year to contest Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

Mr Chiam, who turned 90 last month, stepped down from his leadership post at the party in 2019, handing the reins to Mr Chia.

A three-cornered fight is expected in Potong Pasir SMC, with People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) also indicating that it could contest there.

Mr Chia said last month he hoped to avoid a three-way contest in Potong Pasir and would reach out to PAR secretary-general Lim Tean to negotiate.

However, Mr Lim announced last Friday that PAR will field 14 candidates at seven constituencies, including Potong Pasir SMC.

SPP’s Jose Raymond contested Potong Pasir in the 2020 election, attaining 39.33 per cent of the vote and losing to Mr Sitoh.

Since then, two precincts from Potong Pasir SMC were moved to Marine Parade GRC in this year’s Electoral Boundaries Review Committee report. This adjustment came in response to rapid population growth from new developments in Bidadari.

As of Feb 1, the constituency has 30,897 registered voters, up from 19,731 in 2020.