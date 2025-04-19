GE2025: PAP fields Yip Hon Weng again to defend his seat in Yio Chu Kang SMC

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party’s Yip Hon Weng will again contest the single-seat ward of Yio Chu Kang in the upcoming election.

Speaking at the PAP branch office of Teck Ghee on Saturday (Apr 19), Mr Yip, 48, said: “I have one clear purpose, to serve with humility, to listen with intent, and to act with heart.”

“Yio Chu Kang may be one of Singapore’s oldest estates, but it’s one of the strongest kampung spirit, and together, we will make that spirit even stronger.”

He said that he has filed over 500 parliamentary questions on the cost of living, on the economy, education, senior care, digital scams, fire safety and more.

Mr Yip’s ward also became Singapore’s first fully dementia-friendly neighbourhood, not just in infrastructure, but also in mindset and culture, he said.

But he added that the work is far from done. He said that a new sports park, community centre and revitalised town centre are in the works.

“It is my conviction that policy must always connect back to the people," he said.

Yio Chu Kang was reconstituted as an SMC in 2020, after having been part of Ang Mo Kio GRC for several election cycles.

In that General Election, Mr Yip was introduced as a new candidate to contest the SMC.

Facing off against the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Ms Kayla Low, a fellow newcomer, he secured victory on Polling Day, winning 60.82 per cent of the votes.

Before joining politics, Mr Yip was the group chief of the Silver Generation Office under the Agency for Integrated Care. He is now a director at Temasek.

Yio Chu Kang SMC will have 25,368 voters in the upcoming election, which sees one of its polling districts moved to Kebun Baru SMC.