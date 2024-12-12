Woman who was sued by Raymond Ng killed herself in part due to rising legal costs, coroner finds
Ms Geno Ong faced financial stress from four lawsuits brought against her by Mr Raymond Ng, who is associated with the Healing the Divide group, the court heard.
Warning: This story contains references to suicide and suicidal ideation.
SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old woman who took her own life did so in part because of the escalating costs from lawsuits initiated against her, a coroner found on Thursday (Dec 12).
Ms Geno Ong Kay Yong died on Sep 6 after falling from the 22nd floor of Block 208, Boon Lay Place at about 1.15pm. She died of multiple injuries consistent with a fall from height.
At the conclusion of a coroner's inquiry, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda ruled Ms Ong’s death as a suicide and agreed with the police that no foul play was involved.
Before her death, Ms Ong faced four lawsuits initiated against her by Mr Raymond Ng, who is associated with the Healing the Divide group. The group, founded by Mr Ng's wife Iris Koh, is known for being against COVID-19 vaccination.
These lawsuits comprised two civil defamation suits, one suit for a protection order against harassment, and an application to commence committal proceedings for possible contempt of court.
Ms Ong’s legal fees ranged from S$55,000 (US$41,000) to S$65,000, according to the police inspector investigating the circumstances of her death.
Before Judge Nakhoda gave his findings, he reminded those present in court that the purpose of a coroner’s inquiry is to determine how, where and when an individual died.
Under the Coroners Act, a finding is not to be framed in such a way as to find liability for the death, although it is acceptable to infer liability from the findings, he said.
He also noted that a coroner may try to establish the reasons why a person took their life, and that from his experience, reasons for suicide can be singular or drawn from multiple factors.
Judge Nakhoda said that Ms Ong had no discernible health problems, including psychiatric issues, and was “essentially a healthy woman”.
She had given “subjective reasons” for taking her life. These were in a Facebook post and emails to friends and family that she scheduled to go out on the day of her death, as well as two notes found on her body.
The judge quoted from her Facebook post, where she wrote about her body “breaking down bit by bit” over the past year, and the health issues she faced “due to the ballooning legal financial stress and threatening” from Mr Ng.
She also wrote that she did not seek medical help for the health issues because she needed to “save the money for the lawsuits”.
Mr Ng, his wife Ms Koh and a few people who identified themselves as their supporters showed up at the State Courts to hear the coroner’s findings.
EVIDENCE OF FINANCIAL STRESS
The judge said that there was evidence Ms Ong had been facing stresses for a period of time but kept this from those who knew her.
According to her family, she was believed to have been out of work for three to four years, since the COVID-19 pandemic, and she may have lived off her savings and money that she borrowed.
The court heard that before her death, Ms Ong had borrowed money from others. In January, she borrowed S$65,000 from a friend, claiming that this was for an investment.
In mid-2024, Ms Ong also asked to borrow S$10,000 from her friend and her brother. When her brother asked why she needed the money, she claimed it was for health supplements.
The judge noted that on Sep 5, a day before her death, Ms Ong returned S$61,000 to her friend, who later realised that she had raised the money by selling stocks.
Ms Ong had also raised concerns about her legal fees with her lawyers, and they made adjustments to better manage the fees, the judge said.
For example, they decided that a lawyer with lower fees would take charge of day-to-day matters in court proceedings, while the lawyer who charged higher fees would take a step back and monitor the cases.
In a police statement, Ms Ong’s lawyer said that she seemed fine when she first engaged him as counsel in 2021, and that she showed signs of anxiety similar to his other clients.
According to the lawyer, this changed in May as she became more anxious and felt disappointed that her defamation suits with Mr Ng were continuing.
Despite efforts by her lawyers to manage her legal fees, the mounting financial costs would have continued to weigh on her mind, Judge Nakhoda said.
The court also heard that Ms Ong had contacted former nominated member of parliament Calvin Cheng, whom Mr Ng also sued for defamation, to ask for financial help.
She emailed Mr Cheng on Aug 7, saying that Mr Ng was suing her for defamation and the costs were escalating. Mr Cheng replied with the contact of a lawyer who did pro bono work.
Judge Nakhoda also noted that on Sep 6, there was a case conference in one of the defamation suits. But he did not draw a link between the meeting and Ms Ong’s death that same afternoon.
The case conference, which started around noon and lasted about half an hour, was attended by Ms Ong’s lawyer and Mr Ng.
The judge found that it was very likely Ms Ong was not aware of what happened at the meeting before her death, because her lawyer had not yet updated her on it.
He added that a police statement recorded by Mr Ng on Dec 6 did not shed any other light on why Ms Ong chose to end her life.
Judge Nakhoda concluded by extending his condolences to Ms Ong’s family and friends, and reminding those present in court that help is always available to those having thoughts of suicide.
Where to get help:
Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767
Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222
Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019
You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.