Woman who was sued by Raymond Ng killed herself in part due to rising legal costs, coroner finds

Warning: This story contains references to suicide and suicidal ideation.

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old woman who took her own life did so in part because of the escalating costs from lawsuits initiated against her, a coroner found on Thursday (Dec 12).

Ms Geno Ong Kay Yong died on Sep 6 after falling from the 22nd floor of Block 208, Boon Lay Place at about 1.15pm. She died of multiple injuries consistent with a fall from height.

At the conclusion of a coroner's inquiry, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda ruled Ms Ong’s death as a suicide and agreed with the police that no foul play was involved.

Before her death, Ms Ong faced four lawsuits initiated against her by Mr Raymond Ng, who is associated with the Healing the Divide group. The group, founded by Mr Ng's wife Iris Koh, is known for being against COVID-19 vaccination.

These lawsuits comprised two civil defamation suits, one suit for a protection order against harassment, and an application to commence committal proceedings for possible contempt of court.

Ms Ong’s legal fees ranged from S$55,000 (US$41,000) to S$65,000, according to the police inspector investigating the circumstances of her death.

Before Judge Nakhoda gave his findings, he reminded those present in court that the purpose of a coroner’s inquiry is to determine how, where and when an individual died.

Under the Coroners Act, a finding is not to be framed in such a way as to find liability for the death, although it is acceptable to infer liability from the findings, he said.

He also noted that a coroner may try to establish the reasons why a person took their life, and that from his experience, reasons for suicide can be singular or drawn from multiple factors.

Judge Nakhoda said that Ms Ong had no discernible health problems, including psychiatric issues, and was “essentially a healthy woman”.

She had given “subjective reasons” for taking her life. These were in a Facebook post and emails to friends and family that she scheduled to go out on the day of her death, as well as two notes found on her body.

The judge quoted from her Facebook post, where she wrote about her body “breaking down bit by bit” over the past year, and the health issues she faced “due to the ballooning legal financial stress and threatening” from Mr Ng.

She also wrote that she did not seek medical help for the health issues because she needed to “save the money for the lawsuits”.

Mr Ng, his wife Ms Koh and a few people who identified themselves as their supporters showed up at the State Courts to hear the coroner’s findings.