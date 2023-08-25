4 men arrested for affray after brawl along Geylang Road

SINGAPORE: Four men have been arrested after a fight broke out in Geylang on Monday morning (Aug 21).

The police said on Wednesday that they were alerted to a fight along Geylang Road at 1.44am.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras, officers established the identities of the four men - aged between 23 and 24 - and arrested them on Wednesday for their suspected involvement in a case of affray.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 23-year-old man, together with two men aged 23 and 24, allegedly confronted another 23-year-old man whom he had a previous dispute with.

A fight subsequently broke out and two men suffered minor injuries.

A video circulating on social media showed the men fighting on the road, while other parties tried to break it up.

In another online video, police officers were seen speaking to several men and women about the fight.

The four men were charged in court on Thursday with an offence of affray. If found guilty, they can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000 (US$3,700), or both.