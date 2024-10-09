IN FOCUS: What the 'gifted' label means to children, and the adults they become

SINGAPORE: When Ayden Ang was nine, he turned down an offer to join the Gifted Education Programme (GEP) in favour of staying at his primary school.

The maths and science lover went through with the GEP screening and selection because he was doing well in his studies and wanted to test himself. He didn’t expect to get in.

“But the reason why I ended up not going for it is because it just felt like a very sudden change,” the now 18-year-old told me in his home in early October.

The thought of changing schools – the GEP is not available in every school – and leaving his friends was scary.

“It’s quite an intimidating change, and frankly, one that I was not prepared for,” he said.

Quiet by nature, Ayden struggled to make friends in his first two years in primary school, his father Kelvin Ang explained. In Primary 3, he had just started to settle in.

So when he gained entry to the programme meant for the top 1 per cent of students in Singapore, his parents were happy but mostly fearful about whether their son could cope in a new school.

Their approach was to give Ayden as much information as possible and let him decide. They took him to an open house and laid out the pros and cons – the rest was up to him.

Ayden’s decision is an example of how emotional and social intelligence shape the futures of high-ability children, not just their academic performance and intellectual precocity. This has become more noticeable in recent discussions about giftedness.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing made this observation after noting the GEP’s good outcomes and the significant contributions its alumni have made to society over 40 years.

"However, there are also some students who felt weighed down by the expectations to excel, or could not cope with the rigour of the programme and lost interest in learning," he said.

"There were also students who were selected for the programme but decided not to join."

In the revamped GEP that will apply from this year’s Primary 1 cohort, selection will involve holistic assessments of students’ academic abilities and “socio-emotional readiness” – which Ayden was already attuned to at his young age.

I wanted to look more closely at the emotional and social implications of being identified as gifted or having high ability at a young age.

What does that label mean for these children as they go through school and grow up?

I went through the GEP, and even now, far into adulthood, I’ve been trying to make sense of the impact the "gifted" identifier has had on me.