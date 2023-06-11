Girl bitten by cockatoo at Bird Paradise, Mandai Wildlife Group rendered first aid

SINGAPORE: Mandai Wildlife Group said on Sunday (Jun 11) its staff rendered first aid to the girl who was bitten by a cockatoo during an outing with her family at Bird Paradise and they are in contact with them.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Ms Serene Chen said she was at Bird Paradise with her husband and 13-year-old daughter when the incident occurred a day earlier.

"On Jun 9 at Mandai Bird Paradise, (a) white cockatoo attacked my gal suddenly. She was taking (a) photo of something else when that bird flew on her shoulder and attacked her ear suddenly," she added.

Ms Chen revealed her daughter's ear started to bleed "non stop" and also expressed her disappointment the family was not attended to immediately.

In response to CNA's queries, a spokesperson for Mandai Wildlife Group said its staff provided first aid and cleaned the wound, before the girl left the park to seek medical attention.

The group added that its animal care team is conditioning the parrots to refrain from perching on people.

The sulphur-crested cockatoo in question has been moved to back-of-house aviaries while conditioning continues, said Mandai Wildlife Group.

The spokesperson also advised guests to heed the signs on park etiquette, such as not attempting to touch, feed or reach out for the birds whose beaks and claws are sharp and can cause unintended injury.

The large walk-through aviaries at Bird Paradise are meant to simulate natural habitats where the birds can fly freely within to explore the environment and this open-concept design "enhances their welfare".

"But when we are in nature, it is important to also know how to be around nature," the spokesperson said.

"Animals are like people who, from time to time, appreciate having their personal safe space, and this should be respected. So, we should keep a safe distance when we are around them."

Guests should also avoid leaving shiny and reflective objects like jewellery, keys and coins exposed or unattended as birds are attracted to them, the spokesperson said.

Mandai Wildlife Group added Bird Paradise has roving service ambassadors who will respond to situations when called upon, while a number is also displayed in the hubs between each aviary for guests to call when assistance is needed.