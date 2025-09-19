Go-Ahead Singapore to run 27 bus routes in Tampines, taking over from SBS Transit

SINGAPORE: Go-Ahead Singapore will take over SBS Transit and operate 27 bus routes in Tampines from Jul 5, 2026, after being awarded a S$646 million (US$503 million) contract, the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) announced on Friday (Sep 19).



The contract for the Tampines bus package is for five years, with an option for LTA to extend it by between two and five years.

Go-Ahead will operate the services out of the upcoming East Coast integrated depot, and manage Tampines, Tampines Concourse and Tampines North bus interchanges, as well as the Changi Business Park bus terminal.

The Tampines bus package currently operates from Bedok North bus depot.

The package was put up for tender in December 2024 and drew bids from SBS Transit, SMRT Buses, Tower Transit Singapore and Go-Ahead. LTA said the proposals were evaluated through a two-envelope process, with quality evaluation done before the price submissions were opened.



“Given large-scale electric bus deployment in this package, LTA placed greater emphasis on the proposal’s quality, particularly in electric bus operations and maintenance capabilities,” LTA said.

Go-Ahead secured the highest total score and offered cost savings compared to the current contract, according to LTA.



Its bid included initiatives to build industry expertise in electric bus operations, such as setting up a satellite training centre with the Singapore Bus Academy. This centre will develop a team of skilled local electric bus specialists to support Singapore's transition to a cleaner energy public bus fleet, said LTA.



“(Go-Ahead Singapore’s) proposal included initiatives that would help to raise the industry’s capabilities for large-scale electric bus deployment, building on its UK Group’s experience and expertise in operating the largest fleet of electric buses in London,” said LTA.