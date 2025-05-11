Sales of gold in Singapore on the rise amid global economic uncertainty 

SINGAPORE: Gold dealers in Singapore have seen sales of physical bars and coins soar in the first four months of the year.

In the first quarter, Singaporeans bought 2.5 tonnes of gold bullion, a 35 per cent increase compared with the same period last year – the biggest on-year jump since 2010.

Despite the precious metal’s spot price breaking US$3,000 (S$3,900) in March and surging to US$3,500 less than two months later, buyers do not appear deterred and sales are still going strong.

Analysts said part of the rush to purchase gold is due to hedging against economic risks, as rising global uncertainty pushes investors to go for a safe haven asset.

SNAPPING UP GOLD

Mr Gregor Gregersen, founder of The Reserve – a high-capacity vault for the storage of gold and silver in Changi – said some ultra-high net worth clients are switching over to physical gold.

"(They’re) buying, let's say, S$60 million to S$70 million worth of gold. (Some) clients are doing it because they want to materialise the gold.They might be having large positions in paper hold and they're getting more worried about what might happen,” he said.

“They're saying, ‘I'd rather… get physical gold, put it in a safe place, and essentially reduce my risk’."