Golden Mile Complex to retain ‘look, feel and vibe’ in contemporary facelift: Restoration specialist

SINGAPORE: The iconic Golden Mile Complex will keep its facade and other key structural elements as part of its restoration.

This includes its signature stepped terrace profile, the podium, and the play deck with its golden columns and sloped roof.

The building along Beach Road was completed in 1974 and redefined modern urban living in the 1970s.

Until April this year, the complex – fondly known as "Little Thailand" – was home to shops, offices, and residential units. One of its penthouse apartments used to be occupied by one of its original architects William Lim.

Now, its new owners – a consortium comprising Far East Organization, Perennial Holdings and Sino Land – intend to polish the building while still paying homage to its rich history.

This follows months of research commissioned by the new owners and conducted by their restoration partners.